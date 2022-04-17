Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said over 90 per cent of “actors and sponsors” of insecurity in Imo State and Igboland are Christians.

Mr Uzodinma disclosed this in his Easter message on Saturday, which was also posted on his verified Facebook page.

“It is truly ironic and disheartening that over 90 per cent of both the actors and sponsors of insecurity in Imo State and, indeed, all over Igboland, claim to be Christians.

“Are these Christians the true followers of Christ? Do they even remember the fifth commandment which says, ‘Thou shalt not kill?’ The answer should be obvious,” Mr Uzodinma said.

The governor, who said he had appealed to the sponsors of insecurity in the state to sheath their swords so as to move the state forward, insisted that violence is abhorred in Igbo culture.

“In several fora, I have literally gone on my knees to appeal to the sponsors and perpetrators of these senseless killings to sheath their swords and embrace peace and reconciliation irrespective of whatever grudges they may have.

“I have also asked for forgiveness from anyone who feels offended by any of the policies or actions of the government of Imo State which I lead currently. In the spirit of the Easter season, I would like to repeat this appeal for forgiveness, peace, and reconciliation in our state,” he said.

The former lawmaker in the Nigerian Senate, who regretted that the state has become a “killing field where the blood of innocent citizens flow freely,” further appealed to the people sponsoring the unrest to make their complaints. He assured that his administration would address their grievances.

“As peace-loving people, I appeal to you to follow the proper channels to lay down any complaints you may have. As I have done before, I promise to look into these complaints and make efforts to resolve them to the best of my ability,” he said.

Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-east in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

On Thursday, gunmen attacked a polling unit where the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise was being held in Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State. An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Anthony Nwokorie was killed in the attack.

INEC has announced the suspension of the registration exercise in the local council area following the attack.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed group, has been linked to the deadly attacks in the South-east. But the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

The leader of the separatist group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.