The lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has 92 persons were killed in the fresh attacks on some communities in the state

Mr Gagdi disclosed this on Wednesday while moving a motion on the killings, during the plenary session.

He said apart from the 92 killed, 20 others were injured during the attacks by the terrorists on Sunday.

The lawmaker further disclosed that the 3,413 persons were displaced after the terrorists destroyed 41 houses, 86 shops and eight motorcycles.

“Terrorist unleash terror on the People of Kanam Local Government and neighbouring Communities killing 92 persons, injured over 20 people and destroyed properties in Kukawa, Kyaram, Gyambau and Dungur among other communities,” Mr Gagdi said.

Mr Gagdi, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, said the State Security Service (SSS) had intelligence on the movement of the terrorists but did not take any proactive action.

“Despite intelligent reports by the Department of State Service, on the influx of terrorists fleeing to Plateau and other neighbouring communities of Wase and Kanam Local Government Areas, no proactive measures were initiated by security agencies to avert these ugly terror attacks.

“The security agencies have reliable information at their disposal of the various camps of these terrorists in Kambari forest in Taraba State as well as Bangala in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State where these terrorists use to organise and coordinate attacks on innocent citizens of Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.”

Continuing, Mr Gagdi said, “We must ask ourselves questions, insecurity issues will never be discussed correctly if you don’t detach political affiliation from it. Is Mr President aware of what is going on in this country?

“Before people are killed, one of the operational commandants must be responsible. Who are the various security agencies that are supposed to protect the lives of the people? Of course, the armed forces; call them.

“We both vote money to these agencies every year and we provide supplementary budget to them. We must hold someone accountable. There must be someone somewhere that have neglected his responsibility.”

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that no few than 100 persons were killed in the attacks in the two councils of Plateau State, namely Kanam and Wase.

Failed State

In her contribution, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, Lynda Ikpeazu, declared that Nigeria is a failed state.

Ms Ikpeazu, who represents Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, lamented the inability of the military to subdue the general insecurity across the country.

She said “Nigeria is a failed state” because the killings have become normal.

She added, “It has actually become normal in Nigeria to hear these sort of things. The point is what are we doing about it?

“Mr Speaker, this is a failed state. Nigeria right now is a failed state. What can we do? Nigeria is a failed state. It is a failed state where you cannot protect your people.”

The lawmaker said the problem is not about the law because the buck stops on the table of Mr President.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), who presided over the plenary session, divorced the security situation in the country from politics.

“This situation is not about politics. Anyone that wants to politicise this is making a huge mistake.

“In my own community, we had a soldier who was supposed to be in Zamfara given pass for consecutively six months, giving uniform to the bandits. Till this moment, he has not been taken to court.

“I want you to understand the complicity of security agencies in this matter. Why would you give your personnel six months pass? Even when we raise motions it’s sufficient for security agencies to act but they are adamant. Drastic actions must be taken against some officers.”

Resolutions

Following the debate on the motion, the House asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, and the Director-General of the State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi, to initiate a coordinated joint security operation in Kambari in Taraba State and Bangala in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It also mandated the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Armed forces (Defence, Army, Navy, Air force), Police, National Security and Intelligence as well as Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance

Previous debates

Debates on killings on the floor of the House of Representatives have become a daily affair, yet, despite several resolutions, the country is still not secured.

Last week, the leadership of the House met with the military chiefs and other officials. After 4hours of a closed-door meeting, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the country will witness some improvement.

However, killings across the country have not abated. States like Kaduna and Plateau are witnessing renewed killings.