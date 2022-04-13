Four police officers were killed Wednesday when gunmen attacked Atani Divisional Police Headquarters in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Echeng Echeng, led a team of police officers to the area to restore normalcy.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police said it was unfortunate that four police officers were killed during the gun battle.

“Unfortunately, during a gun battle, four of our police operatives paid the supreme price,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

The police spokesperson said the quick intervention of police operatives saved the facility from further attack by the gunmen.

Mr Ikenga said the police have begun “intelligence gathering” to track down the suspects behind the attack.

The latest attack occurs less than a week after the headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area in the state was razed by gunmen.

The Nigerian government has blamed the outlawed separatist group, IPOB, for the attacks that often target security operatives and government facilities.

IPOB, however, denies that it is responsible for many of the attacks.

The group wants an independent state of Biafra to be carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

The IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.