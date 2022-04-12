Abdullahi Adamu, the new national chairman of Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has officially resigned from the Senate.

In a letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, he said his decision to resign is consequent upon his election as the chairman of the APC.

Although the letter was read at the start of the plenary on Tuesday, Mr Adamu, who represented Nasarawa West, said his resignation is to take effect from April 1.

“I am, with utmost respect and appreciation, informing you that consequent to my victory as National Chairman in the just concluded APC convention, I hereby formally resign as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Nasarawa West senatorial district with effect from April 1, 2022,” part of the letter read.

Mr Adamu also applauded the Senate President for his style of leadership in the ninth Senate and for being “non-partisan.”

Similarly, Abubakar Kyari also communicated his decision to resign from the Senate.

Mr Kyari, who represented Borno North in the Senate, was elected the Deputy National Chairman of the APC (North) in the national convention held in March.

His decision to resign was conveyed in a separate letter read out by Mr Lawan.

Like his colleague, Mr Kyari said his resignation was to enable him to assume duty in his new position.

He thanked his constituents and the Senate for the opportunity to serve as well as the Senate President for his leadership style.

The duo were elected as chairman and deputy of the APC on March 26.

Mr Adamu officially assumed office on March 30 by receiving instruments of office from the immediate-past interim chairman of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mala Buni, at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

While he disclosed that he had no knowledge he would be the party chairman 30 days before the convention, he expressed determination to live up to President Muhammadu Buhari’s trust.

Having resigned as senators, the Senate President is expected to declare their seats vacant and send a communication to Nigeria’s electoral umpire, INEC.

INEC is thereafter expected to conduct by-elections within 30 days of the notice.