Former governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not his “son.”

Mr Tinubu spoke shortly after a meeting with twelve All Progressives Congress (APC) governors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

The meeting was held hours after Mr Osinbajo declared his intention to also run for president.

It is widely held that the former governor and national leader of the APC played a major role in Mr Osinbajo’s emergence as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

The vice president had served as attorney general and commissioner for justice while Mr Tinubu was governor of Lagos State.

Reacting to Mr Osinbajo’s declaration to run for president, Mr Tinubu said: “I don’t have any son grown up enough to make such declaration.

“The fact that we have people in our party that express desire to lead the party into the highest office in the electoral contest shows how much this our party has resonated with Nigerians and our party members.”

On the purpose of meeting with the APC governors, the former Lagos Governor said it was merely to seek collaboration, support and encouragement concerning his presidential bid.

“My mission here is to seek collaboration, support, and encouragement of my party, the APC, for my ambition to become the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari after his tenure,” he said.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mala of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Bagudu, who is the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said Mr Tinubu informed them of his plan to run for president.

“He briefed us on his reasons, thinking, and message. The governors graciously listened to him to digest everything he said. He acknowledged the role of the governors in the last convention of the party by helping in the evolution of the leadership that is acceptable and widely acknowledged by all party members.”

Before indicating his plan to contest for the presidency, Mr Osinbajo had on Sunday met with some APC Governors at the Presidential Villa.