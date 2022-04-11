Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has declared his intention to run for the office of president.

Mr Osinbajo, from Ogun State, seeks to to succeed his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari, whose second term in office ends in May 2023.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that Mr Osinbajo was set to declare and how the declaration would be made.

In his declaration speech posted on his social media handles, Mr Osinbajo said he has, in the past seven years as vice president, “traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.”

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

Mr Osinbajo will challenge for the ticket of the ruling party, APC, with others who have declared their intentions; including ex-Lagos governor Bola Tinubu and transportation minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Read Mr Osinbajo’s declaration speech below.

“For the past seven (7) years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“In these 7 years, while on the train of duty and service, I traversed every part of our country, meeting Nigerians of every cadre, class, tribe and walks of life, both young and old; I MET YOU.

I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples. pic.twitter.com/m9MaxP2NhK — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

I’ve stood where you stand and sat where you sit. I know and I understand our hopes, aspirations and fears from a place of relatable proximity; and I believe that in those hopes and aspirations are the seeds for the great Nigeria that we all desire.

I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and its great peoples.

This is why today, with utmost humility, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

I also most solemnly and respectfully seek your support as fellow Nigerians everywhere in this land and the diaspora, as we embark on this great and exciting journey that lies ahead of us.

IT IS TIME.

#ItisTime