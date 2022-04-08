The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday struck out eight of the 15 counts filed against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Kanu was accused of various offences in the 15 counts, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed in the course of his separatist campaigns.

But the judge, Binta Nyako, struck out eight of the charges in her ruling on Mr Kanu’s preliminary objection, challenging the validity of the charges.

Mrs ruled that Counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14 were incompetent for not disclosing any offence against the defendant.

She, however, ruled that Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 13 and 15 disclosed valid charges against Mr Kanu.

She asked the prosecution to proceed to trial on the remaining seven charges.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.