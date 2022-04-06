President Muhammadu Buhari has signed Executive Order 11 on the maintenance of national public buildings.

Mr Buhari signed the document Wednesday morning before the commencement of the cabinet meeting holding at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Speaking shortly before signing, the Nigerian leader directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government (MDAs) to set up maintenance departments in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.

He said the order now gives legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy, following its earlier approval by the Federal Executive Council.

He added that government had already started utilising the policy to give face lift to some of its buildings like the federal secretariat, Abuja, and 24 others spread across the country.

“Since the approval of the policy by the Federal Executive Council, the federal government has consciously started the implementation of maintenance of strategic facilities like the federal secretariat Abuja and federal secretariats in 24 states of the federation, where at least 40 people are now daily employed in each of those 24 secretariats.

“The office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation has approved the establishment of a department of federal public assets maintenance as a vital step in support of the implementation of this national policy, which is unprecedented in our history and approach to maintenance.

“In order to ensure the fullest implementation and impact of the policy, it is my pleasure to sign this Executive Order that ties maintenance direct to our economy. By this Order, I expect Ministries, Departments and Agencies to set out and ensure the operation of their maintenance departments and make necessary procurements for their maintenance in accordance with the provisions of the public procurement act,” he said.

After the signing, President Buhari presided over the cabinet meeting. Among those who attended the meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Others are the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; Women Affairs, Pauline Talen and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

