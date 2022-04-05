Two security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen attacked a Catholic Church in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The attack happened at St. Joseph’s Cathedral Church Ekwulobia.

It happened hours after a prayer session which the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, directed churches in the state to organise.

The governor said the prayer marked the “end” of the sit-at-home order in the state.

Ndunaku Ezeh, a resident of the area, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen stormed the area and shot sporadically killing two security guards on duty.

“The gunmen shot at the church gate several times, maybe because of the sit-at-home. Two security men were gunned down,” he said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He, however, said only one security guard was killed.

Mr Ikenga said the attack happened around 10:30 p.m.

“Hoodlums along the express way of Ekwulobia by St. Joseph’s Cathedral (Church) started shooting sporadically. Unfortunately, (stray) bullet hit one of the security guards in the church and he died instantly,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police have intensified patrol and that normalcy had been restored in the area.

He said the police have begun investigation into the incident to track down the suspects.

Police officers and officials of other security agencies have been the target of deadly attacks in the South-east by gunmen.

The separatist group, IPOB, has been linked to the attacks in the region.

IPOB is leading the agitation for the creation of an independent state of Biafra which they want carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south.

The group leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is detained in Abuja where he is standing trial for alleged reasonable felony and terrorism.