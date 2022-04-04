A committee of the mosque at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja, on Monday, has sacked its Chief Iman, Nuhu Khalid, over a sermon he delivered last Friday criticising Nigerian leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country.

In his sermon, the cleric, who was lamenting the security situation and disregard for human lives, said the high level of insecurity in the country is because of the collective failure of the country’s leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric blamed Nigerian politicians for being only concerned about securing the votes of the people.

He also blasted them for paying lip service to securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

He particularly called out Mr Buhari for failing to keep his campaign promises of securing the lives of Nigerians.

“We have your video telling Nigerians that the military is capable. It has all the requirements to tackle this insurgency and if you are voted into power, you are going to make sure that happens in a short time.

“You have been given four years and an addition, yet people are dying like fowls, killing is becoming the norm in Nigeria under your watch Mr President.

"If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility for the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all.

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians — is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government.

The cleric, who is popularly called Digital Imam, was speaking days after gunmen attacked a Kaduna-bound train killing eight people. Several passengers on the train sustained bullet wounds and the gunmen abducted an unknown number of people.

The cleric was also talking about rising insecurity across the country. In the North-west, for instance, bandits have killed thousands of people and have kidnapped several residents and travellers in the area.

Apo Legislative Quarters is the official residence of politicians, especially federal lawmakers.

Cleric doubled down

In an interview after he was suspended, the cleric refused to recant his criticism of the country’s leaders and Mr Buhari, saying he was ready to bear the consequences that will follow.

“If I cannot voice out, what is the essence of living, then? I have made my mind to sacrifice for that. No going back. I didn’t say any word under duress. I intentionally said it and I meant what I said, and I am ready to bear the consequences.”

Letter of dismissal

The Mosque Committee, in a letter sacking him from the mosque dated April 4, 2022, said it sacked the cleric for showing no remorse after his suspension.

“Imam, you know better than me by the teaching of Islam, the essence of administering punishment is to correct behaviour. Unfortunately, your media reaction to the suspension creates the impression that you are not remorseful, not to talk humble reflecting on the consequences of your utterance.

“Leadership demands a great sense of responsibility. If our words do more harm than good to the larger interest of the country or the public. We have a responsibility to maximum restrained for the good of the public. It is obvious, however, that you don’t seem keen to modify our Friday sermon to be reflective of the vitality of the security situation in the country.

“You are an influencer; your words carry a lot of weight, and your words can make or mar our situation. Your words can be taken advantage of by mischief-makers, those responsible for these security challenges or enemies of the country for their devilish agendas. As leaders of the mosque, we have a sacred responsibility to avoid utterances that are capable of making a bad situation worse. This is our fear and concern.

“Our decision is informed by our obsession to promote peace in the country. We are not oblivion of the implication of our action in view of the penchant of many Nigerians for a critique of the Government of the day. We however believe, no sacrifice is too much for the committee members to disengage you as part of our contribution to ensure peace prevails in our motherland no matter the gravity of the consequences because we are convinced that you have no intention to change the mode of your sermon in the course of Friday prayers, the leader of the mosque committee, Sa’idu Dansadau said.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately reach Mr Khalid for comment.