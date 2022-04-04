Suspected armed bandits, Sunday night, invaded Tsafe town, the council headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing many people.

Residents said one of the victims is the son of the state’s commissioner for security affairs, Mamman Tsafe. Neither the commissioner nor the state government has confirmed the killing. The state’s commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara, did not respond to calls and a text message by PREMIUM TIMES.

Residents said the gunmen who invaded the town went on a shooting spree immediately after night prayer. The gunmen killed at least three people in the attack.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident occurred in the ‘Hayin Tumbi’ area, which is close to the commissioner’s residence, while many people were still in mosques observing their night prayers,

Following the attack, many residents have fled the town.

The state police spokesperson, Muhammad Shehu, did not respond to calls for comment about the attack when contacted on Sunday night.

However, a police source confirmed the attack and the killing of the commissioner’s son. The source said the police would release an official statement on the incident Monday morning.

Sunday night’s attack is the latest in Zamfara by gunmen who have terrorised the state and neighbouring states since 2018.

The gunmen have killed thousands of people and kidnapped thousands of others in Zamfara and other North-west states.

The attacks have continued despite repeated pledges by President Muhammadu Buhari to end them and despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the areas.

Apart from Zamfara, other states affected by the attacks include Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger.