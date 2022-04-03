The mosque committee of Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, has suspended its Chief Imam, Nuru Khalid, over a sermon he delivered on Friday.

In his sermon, the cleric, who was lamenting the security situation and disregard for human life in Nigeria told his congregation that there is a collective failure from the various leaderships of the country especially from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Is there nobody to take responsibility? I want to believe that we have all failed,” he said

According to Mr Khalid, “I failed as an imam to teach you that life is sacred; you all failed as parents to teach your children that killing is bad. Our community leaders failed, our politicians failed, governors failed, especially his excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have failed us.”

Berating President Buhari, the cleric recalled the promises the president made while canvassing for votes.

“We have your video telling Nigerians that the military is capable, it has all the requirements to tackle all the insurgency and if you are voted into power, you are going to make sure that happens in a short time.”

He noted that the president had failed in keeping his promises after being voted twice.

“You have been given four years and an addition, yet people are dying like fowls, killing is becoming the norm in Nigeria under your watch Mr President,” he lamented.

Mr Khalid said he is willing to shoulder whatever consequences came with calling out the president’s inability to tackle the security challenges confronting Nigerians.

“If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all,” he said.

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians; is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government,” Mr Khalid said.

Mr Khalid, who is also the founder of Islamic Research and Da’awah Foundation, advised Nigerians to vote only for candidates who can guarantee their safety.

“What you are telling us is that your concern is about the 2023 elections. And what I am telling the citizens is to send a message that we are going to vote under one condition. Nigerian masses should resort to only one term which is – protect our lives, we will come out to vote; let us be killed, we will not come out to vote, since it’s the only language you understand, we are going to speak it.

“We need prayers. We need supplication. This is very important at a time when Nigeria is facing a very serious challenge. Everything is not working well. People are dying. Our roads are not secured.

“Most part of the country is not secured. The government is always telling us that they are doing their best. But we deserve more than that best as citizens because we want a secured Nigeria.”

Mr Khalid’s sermon came days after the country witnessed a fatal attack on a Kaduna-bound train where at least eight passengers were killed and others abducted.

The Suspension

According to a statement sent to BBC Hausa Service, the chairman of the mosque committee, Saidu Dansadau, said the committee suspended the imam over his sermon that it deemed ‘inciting public outrage’.

“The decision was taken out of the inciting Friday sermon you delivered on April 1st, 2022; where you advised people not to vote come 2023 general elections unless politicians respond to some critical questions.

“You should have advised them to vote out those that transgress the Almighty and breach people’s social contract as well as the state,” the statement said.

The committee maintained that Mr Khalid’s sermon negated the tenets of Islam.

Daily Trust reported the committee has immediately appointed Malam Mohammad who will deliver Ramadan Tafsir while Malam Abdullahi will be leading Friday prayers.

Suspended Iman speaks

According to PUNCH newspaper, Mr Khalid in a post written in Arabic, said “God is the most powerful. He gives (enthrones) and takes away power (dethrones) from whomever He wishes.”

The post was made a few hours after the news of his suspension broke.

“Oh God! the master of sovereignty, you give sovereignty to whom you please and seize sovereignty from whom you please. You honour whom you please and you abase whom you please. All good is in your hands, indeed you have power over all things,” he wrote in Arabic.