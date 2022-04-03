Armed non-state actors killed at least 96 people across Nigeria last week (March 27-April 2).

The victims include the eight people confirmed killed when terrorists attacked a train in Kaduna on Monday evening. The gunmen also kidnapped several other passengers on the train.

Out of the 96 people killed last week, six were military personnel while the remaining 91 were civilians.

Four of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones experience at least one fatal attack. However, over 50 per cent of the incidents for last week were carried out by terrorists, also referred to as bandits, that have terrorised the North-west and parts of the North-central zone.

PREMIUM TIMES compiled the incidents from media reports. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents:

23 in Kaduna

Bandits reportedly killed 15 persons during last Sunday’s attack on Hayin Kanwa village, Yakawada ward in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A resident in the community, Mohammed Buwala, told journalists they buried 15 bodies on Monday morning.

Also in Kaduna, bandits attacked a moving train, killing eight persons while abducting an unspecified number of persons.

The Kaduna state government disclosed the number of people killed in a statement by its commissioner for internal security, Samuel Aruwan.

39 in Zamfara

Armed bandits on Tuesday attacked several communities in Talata Mafara and Bakura local government areas of Zamfara State, killing four persons.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the affected communities are Ruwan Gora and Ruwan Gizo (Talata Mafara) and Yar geda (Bakura).

In a separate attack, bandits killed at least 35 people, including a village head, after they raided five communities in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Local sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits also rustled the livestock of the villagers.

One in Enugu

One person was reported killed, while two sustained injuries on Monday when gunmen attacked commuters at Odegba, Coal Camp, in Enugu North Local Government Area, Enugu State.

The gunmen, suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order, reportedly opened fire on commuters.

One in Anambra

At least one person was feared killed when arsonists attacked Nnewi South Local Government Area Secretariat of Anambra at Ukpor on Thursday.

Over 50 arsonists reportedly took part in the attack.

16 in Ogun

A cult clash in Ogun State led to the death of at least 16 people. The clash was between Eiye and Aiye confraternities in Sagamu, Ogun State.

The fresh killings occurred on Sunday, a few days after seven people were killed in different parts of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Five in Plateau

Gunmen on Monday killed five persons and wounded three in communities of Iregwe chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

On Tuesday, Davidson Malison, a spokesperson for Iregwe Development Association, said they immediately reported the attack to the police and the military.

Six in Niger

At least six Nigerian soldiers were killed after armed bandits stormed a village in Suleja, Niger State, on Monday night. Witnesses said the bandits were raiding agrarian communities a few kilometres from Zuma barracks when soldiers were deployed from the barracks to intervene. They killed six of the soldiers, while several others were injured.

Four in Benue

At least four people were killed in different communities in Guma, Kwande, and Gwer West local government areas of Benue State on Tuesday.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, made this known in a statement by his spokesperson.

One in Ebonyi

The police command in Ebonyi confirmed that an attack by gunmen led to the death of an eight-year-old at a construction company in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The police also said one gunman died in the shootout with the police.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki that the incident happened on Friday.

Matter of grave concern

President Muhammad described the attack on the Kaduna-bound train as ‘callous’ and a ‘matter of grave concern.’

Mr Buhari was quoted as saying this in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

“No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom,” the spokesperson quoted the Nigerian leader as saying.

In his statement Tuesday evening, Mr Shehu said President Buhari has directed that a system be put in place to prevent such attacks in the future.

“President Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and that this be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line,” the spokesperson wrote.

“He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.”

Mr Shehu said the president gave the directives at a meeting with security chiefs in Abuja.

In a separate statement, the president directed the police in Ogun to ensure they stop the cult killings in the state.