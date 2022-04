The governor of a state so besieged by terrorists that he has asked residents to take up arms and defend themselves has described President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s best prescient ever.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina has repeatedly lamented the security situation in his state, saying security agencies are overwhelmed and residents should take up arms to defend themselves.

Nigeria operates a unitary security system with all the security agencies under the control of the Nigerian president.

Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped by terrorists, also called bandits, in Katsina and other North-west states in the past few years.

Amidst the worsening insecurity, another governor of a North-western state, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, suggested the hiring of foreign mercenaries to address the situation.

But the insecurity did not deter Mr Masari from describing Mr Buhari as Nigeria’s best president ever.

“Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the country has never had a better government and President like Muhammad Buhari,” Mr Masari said.

The governor disclosed this on Saturday in Katsina during a rally organised by the beneficiaries of the federal government’s National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rally was organised under the leadership of the Social Protection and Good Family Value Initiative (SPGFVI).

The rally was aimed at calling on the federal government and the national assembly to enact a law that would make the programme a permanent one.

According to Mr Masari, President Buhari has laid a significant foundation that if properly utilised by the next administration, will assist in removing many Nigerians from poverty.

“Therefore, with this initiative which no administration has ever thought of, the president needs more commendation and support to achieve the purpose of the programme.

“I wish to inform you that I am totally in support of this call for the president to make it law before the end of his tenure. By doing such, it will continue to reduce the challenges Nigerians are facing.

“It is unfortunate for someone to wake up in the morning, thinking of what to eat, how to go to hospital or take their children to school, but this programme has reduced such difficulties for people.

“And if a law is enacted and it becomes permanent, no government will come and stop it, and Nigerians will continue to enjoy the programme and it will continue to reduce unemployment,” he said.

Mr Masari assured the beneficiaries of the programme that their message will get to President Buhari and the national assembly.

He further called on the beneficiaries to also write to their representatives at the national assembly on their demands.

Earlier in his remarks, the state’s Coordinator of the SPGFVI, Mustapha Bara’u, said their main objective is to ensure the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially the youths, elderly, physically challenged people, women and pupils.

According to him, that is why they developed an interest in the NSIP programme because it is directly related to one of their major objectives.

He explained that the rally was earlier held at the ward levels across the state, where their commendation letters were presented to the district heads for further transmission to the president.