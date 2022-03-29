At least eight bodies have been recovered and many passengers unaccounted for from Monday’s attack on a passenger train in Kaduna, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists attacked the train going from Abuja to Kaduna on Monday evening.

In its statement Tuesday evening, the Kaduna government also said it has “received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.”

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile,” Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security said in a statement.

He said eight bodies have been recovered while many passengers are yet to be accounted for.

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack,” he wrote.

Read Mr Aruwan’s full statement below.

Second KDSG Security Update: Tuesday 29th March 2022.

KDSG receives passenger manifest for attacked Abuja-Kaduna train

– Eight bodies recovered, 26 injured

– Several unaccounted for, as search operations continue.

The Kaduna State Government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.

Citizens are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398, to make enquiries or provide information regarding passengers who were on board the Abuja-Kaduna train AK9.

Further updates will be communicated to the public.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.