President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed door with security chiefs after Monday night’s terrorist attacks on Abuja-Kaduna bound train by bandits.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the train was conveying about 970 passengers from Abuja to Kaduna at about 7.45 p.m. on the fateful day.

NAN reports that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Faruk Yahaya, had on Tuesday visited the scene of the attack, where he ordered troops to intensify search and rescue operations as well as hunt down the terrorists.

NAN also reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo also visited hospitals in Kaduna on Tuesday where injured victims are being treated.

Those at the meeting with the President include all service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and Director-General of the State Security Services, Yusuf Bichi.

NAN reports that the Kaduna-bound train, which left Abuja 6 p.m, on Monday, was attacked by suspected terrorists around 7.45 p.m., with just 15 minutes’ drive before arriving Kaduna.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, said the train had been secured by military personnel, and that government had evacuated passengers on board.

He said staff of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) and Nigeria Red Cross, Kaduna chapter, conducted the evacuation.

(NAN)