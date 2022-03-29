Terrorists Monday night attacked a Kaduna-bound train in Northern Nigeria.

The train left Abuja, the Nigerian capital, at about 6:00 p.m. and was heading to Kaduna when it was attacked between Katari and Rijana communities.

The terrorists, also referred to as bandits in Nigeria, planted explosives on the train track and immobilised it before firing gunshots at passengers as they tried to open the doors.

Both the Kaduna State Government and the Nigeria Railway Corporation have confirmed the attack.

The exact number of people on the train at the time of the incident has yet to be confirmed but there are media reports that over 970 people were aboard the train.

The Kaduna government has confirmed fatalities but did not say the number of people killed so far.

In a Tuesday morning statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, the state government said the evacuation of the trapped passengers has been concluded but search and rescue operations continued.

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani, wrote on Twitter, that not only were some people killed but many others were also kidnapped by the terrorists.

As of Monday morning, the identity of one of those killed has been confirmed as Chinelo Megafu, a medical doctor.

The Nigerian president has yet to speak on the attack as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow our live updates of the unfortunate incident on this page.

The head of the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, arrived Tuesday afternoon at the scene of the attack.

COAS LT Gen Faruk Yahaya has arrived at the scene of yesterday’s attack. Pix from @PremiumTimesng pic.twitter.com/cMBKuijt7G — Alkasim Abdulkadir (@alkayy) March 29, 2022