Armed persons Monday evening attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers.

The train, which left Abuja at about 6 p.m., was attacked between Katari and Rijana.

The Kaduna State Government confirmed the attack but said it was successfully repelled.

One of the passengers aboard the train, Anas Iro-Danmusa, took to Facebook to solicit for prayers for those in the train.

He said the armed persons planted explosives on the rail which damaged the train’s engines.

“Please this is an emergency. We are inside train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train. Gunshots still being fired right around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we have been here. Btw Katari to Rijana. I am a living witness,” he posted.

His first post was around 9:07 p.m

According to him, the bandits had surrounded the train and made efforts to enter the coaches but the doors were not opening.

“Please, spread the news. We need help. Gunshots,” he posted.

Over an hour after his first post, Mr Danmusa said soldiers had arrived and repelled the attack.

Also, one Adam Hayatu took to Twitter to, quoting a passenger onboard the train, announce that passengers had been saved by security agents.

“Alhamdulillahi! The military have secured the train. Thank you DSS, thank you Kaduna CP, Thank you Samuel Aruwan, thank you DMI and all the classified persons who answered our calls without hesitation and actually acted upon it. God bless Nigeria and everyone.”

Daily Nigerian reported that there were 970 passengers onboard the train.

“All the passengers are currently lying on the floor of the train. The bandits are shooting sporadically. We are in serious danger,” a passenger told Daily Nigerian.

The Kaduna police command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.

This is not the first time bandits are attacking Abuja-Kaduna train. Last October, the bandits destroyed a portion of the rail track with explosives which disrupted the journey.

The managing director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Fidet Okhiria, confirmed that the explosives planted had damaged the track.

The Abuja-Kaduna train is very popular as it is considered safe compared to the road that has witnessed several attacks by armed persons.

The latest attack on the train may, however, cause many passengers to have a rethink.

Kaduna is one of the states most affected by banditry in North-west Nigeria with thousands of people killed or kidnapped in recent years.

The Kaduna government released the statement below confirming Monday’s attack. It said security operatives had secured the passengers.

Troops secure Abuja-Kaduna train trapped by terrorists

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that the military has secured the Kaduna bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists.

The Kaduna State Government received multiple reports of an attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service at around Kateri-Rijana general areas.

Relevant action agencies were urgently contacted, and robust deployments of personnel were swiftly made to the area to secure the passengers on board.

Efforts are ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status.

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i who has been in constant touch with the security forces, commended them for their prompt response, and thanked them for successfully securing the train and passengers on board.

Security forces continue to comb the general area in additional rescue efforts.

Emerging developments will be communicated to the public.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.