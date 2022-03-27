The Nigerian Army has announced that it has found the wreckage of a fighter jet a year after it was declared missing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the aircraft went missing during an operation against Boko Haram last April.

The terror group later released a video claiming it shot down the jet.

The army described the video as ‘doctored,’ saying the plane was not shot down.

On Saturday, the army announced on its verified Facebook page that the wreckage of the jet had been recovered.

“Troops of Operation Desert Sanity on clearance patrol in Sambisa Forest, Borno State, have uncovered the wreckage of crashed Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on 31 March 2021. Further exploitation ongoing,” the army wrote.

More details later…