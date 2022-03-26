Francis Uzoho 23 90 2022-10-07 00:00:00 He was calm and dealt excellently with every challenge. Came to claim balls when his defenders were under pressure and dealt with one fierce long-range effort to preserve the clean sheet.

Ola Aina 25 90 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Aina made many assumptions, hoping for positive calls from the referee, which were ignored. He did not overlap as much as he would have liked but his defensive shift was commendable.

William Troost-Ekong 28 90 2022-10-05 00:00:00 Ekong was troubled all evening by balls over his head. He made some good tackles in the second half but he does not breed any confidence in those watching as the Ghanaians knew they could target him.

Leon Balogun 33 90 7.5/10 Apart from one sortie up the pitch in which he lost the ball, Balogun was excellent in the timing and accuracy of his tackles. He used his vast experience to cover up for his central defensive partner and helped keep the clean sheet.

Zaidu Sanusi 24 74 2022-10-07 00:00:00 A very bright showing from the left-back left no one in doubt about his ability. He joined the attack on a few occasions and was strong in the tackle and not allowing space behind him.

Innocent Bonke 26 62 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Bonke was his aggressive self and tried to win balls that were not in his favour. He grew into the game and helped keep Ghana at bay.

Joe Aribo 25 59 2022-10-07 00:00:00 Great effort from the Rangers man and could have capped his performance with a goal. Almost totally negated the influence of Thomas Partey and was not cowed by the physical battle.

Kelechi Iheanacho 25 90 2022-10-06 00:00:00 It was a surprise Iheanacho played all 90 minutes. He was loose in possession but for the almost assist to Simon in the second half. It will be hard to pick out any other good play from the Leicester City forward.

Moses Simon 26 74 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Simon tried to do too much, especially in the first half. He could have won the match for the Eagles with his chance in the second half.

Samuel Chukwueze 22 59 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Eguavoen would be pleased with Chukwueze's work rate and energy to fall back and help his full-backs. He still needs to find his best form for the national team.

Victor Osimhen 23 90 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Osimhen fed on scraps all match long though he could have done better with two chances that fell to him - one in the first half and a lobbed pass in the second which he failed to control properly.

Substitutes

Emmanuel Dennis 24 31 2022-10-05 00:00:00 Too many times, Dennis ran into a cul-de-sac as he seemed to want to do many things at the same time.

Frank Onyeka 24 31 6.5/10 Onyeka came on for Aribo and added some offensive nous to the Eagles. He could have had an assist very late in the match when a dummy opened up the Ghanaian defence but his cross was blocked.

Oghenekaro Etebo 26 28 2022-10-06 00:00:00 Almost won the Super Eagles a late penalty with his harrying. Good workout for the midfielder who was playing his first match in almost six months.

Calvin Bassey 22 16 2022-10-05 00:00:00 Too much enthusiasm and naivety to overlap showed up Bassey as a greenhorn.

Ademola Lookman 24 16 2022-10-05 00:00:00 Not too much time to show all his qualities but he kept the ball well whenever it got to him.

Manager