One of Africa’s biggest football rivalries will be ignited Friday night at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi as Ghana’s Black Stars will be battling it out against Nigeria’s Super Eagles

Apart from the bragging rights, the stakes are quite higher in this latest installment of the ‘Jollof Derby’ as a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is up for grabs for whoever prevails.

Smarting from their recent unimpressive outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the two countries are keen on winning back the support of their fans by qualifying for Qatar.

This definitely will banish the disappointment of the last continental tournament in Cameroon.

Going into Friday’s clash, the Super Eagles have won three of their past five matches and drawn one with the other ending in a defeat.

For the Black Stars, they have been poor; losing three games, drawing one, and winning one in their last five outings.

Matches of this magnitude are often won by the most determined team on the night with the form guide playing a less significant role.

Nigeria has the players but Ghana boast a richer history in this rivalry-one country has to give this evening in Kumasi.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates…

Kickoff is 8.30 p.m.