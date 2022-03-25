Introduction

On Friday, March 18, 2022, the Umuahia (Abia State) Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, delivered an unusual judgment in Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation) Umuahia. The Judgment has grave implications for constitutionalism, democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria. The presiding judge who delivered the Judgment was My Lord, Justice Evelyn Nmasinulo Anyadike (Justice E.N Anyadike). The Federal High Court currently has 74 judges, serving in 35 of its 37 judicial divisions country-wide.

The suit in which the judgment was rendered was a “defended” action, filed and argued by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Emeka Ozoani, on behalf of the Plaintiff, Nduka Edede, a lawyer and member of Action Alliance, one of Nigeria’s fringe political parties. In the hearing of the Suit, the Defendant, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (Abubakar Malami, SAN (AGF) was represented by two counsel, Chris Nevo and Caleb Aluya. It is unclear whether the counsel for the AGF were law officers from the Federal Ministry of Justice or private legal practitioners, instructed by the AGF or given a fiat to represent and defend him in the Suit.

The suit in which the judgment was delivered was instituted by originating summons for the determination of the question of the constitutionality of the provision of Section 84(12) of the yet to be officially published Electoral Act, 2022.

In the Judgment, the Hon. Judge granted the reliefs sought as follows: “I declare that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act,2022 cannot validly and constitutionally limit, remove, abrogate. disenfranchise, disqualify and oust the constitutional right or eligibility of any political appointee, political or public office holder to vote or be voted for at any convention or congress of any political party for the purposes of nomination of such person or candidate for any election where such person has ‘resigned, withdrawn, or retired’ from the said political or public office, at least 30 days before the date of the election.”; “ I declare that the provisions of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which limits, removes, abrogates, disenfranchises, disqualifies, and oust the constitutional right and eligibility of any political appointee, political or public office holder to vote or be voted for at any convention or congress of any political party for the purposes of nomination of such person or candidate for any election, where such person has ‘resigned, withdrawn or retired’ from the said political or public office, at least 30 days before the election, is grossly ultra vires and inconsistent with Section (6) (6) ( a & b) , 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g) and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 ( as amended) and therefore unconstitutional, invalid, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever”; “I hereby nullify and set aside Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, for being unconstitutional, invalid, null and void to the extent of its inconsistency with Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended )”; and “I hereby order the Defendant ( The AGF) to delete the provision of Section 84(12) from the Electoral Act, 2022 with immediate effect.”

The provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which the Hon. Judge, by his judgment has nullified, and the provision of Section 84 (13) of the Electoral Act, 2022, which was not submitted before he Learned Judge for nullification state respectively as follows: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”; and “where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of this Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate for the election shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.”

It could be recalled that in giving assent, on February 25, 2022, to the Electoral Bill, 2022, which was passed on January 25, 2022, by the National Assembly, and forwarded on January 30, 2022, to the President for his assent, the President had sought the amendment, by deletion or expungement, of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. The President’s ground for seeking the deletion of Section 84 (12) of the Bill was that it constituted “a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national (general) election”. The President contended that Section 84(12) had introduced qualification criteria that were ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing a restriction and disqualification of serving political office holders to which they were not subjected under the Constitution.

Said the President, “the practical application of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under Section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension, as public officers within the context of the Constitution, is resignation, withdrawal or retirement, at least 30 days before the day of election. Hence, it would be stretching beyond the Constitutional limit to import extraneous restrictions into the Constitution on account of practical application of Section 84 (12) of the Bill where political parties’ convention and congresses were to hold earlier than 30 days to the election. Arising from the foregoing, with particular regards to the benefits of the Bill, industry, time, resources and energy committed in its passage, I hereby assent to the Bill and request the National Assembly to consider immediate amendment that will bring the Bill in tune with Constitutionality by way of deleting Section 84 (12) accordingly.”

The President followed up his request for the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, as assented, by submitting a letter (a memo) dated February 28, 2022, to the National Assembly in this regard. The memo was read on the floor of the Plenary Session of the Senate on March 1, 2022. On March 9, 2022, however, the National Assembly (the Senate) overwhelmingly, in a voice vote, rejected the request of the President for the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

Be it noted that the grounds the President gave for seeking the deletion of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act are strikingly similar to the particulars of the reliefs that were sought before, and granted by Justice E.N. Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State.

In considering the request of the President for the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, the Senate had disregarded an Ex Parte Order of Interim Injunction made by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, restraining the National Assembly from giving effect to President Buhari’s letter requesting the amendment of the same Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. Justice Inyang Ekwo had granted the interim order in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/ 247/ 2022, The suit is between the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), the Plaintiff, and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives, Clerk of the National Assembly, Deputy Senate President, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Senate Leader, Leader House of Representatives, Deputy Senate Leader, Deputy Leader House of Representatives, and the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), who are all defendants. The substantive reliefs in the action seek to restrain the defendants from effecting the amendment of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, except in accordance with the due process of law; and restrain the defendants from refusing to implement the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, including the said Section 84(12). The action, which is still pending in court, was adjourned to Monday, March 21, 2022, and has been further adjourned.

In passing, may we state that a court of law purportedly acting pursuant to the provision of Section 4 (8) and Section 6 (6) (a & b) of the Constitution lacks the jurisdiction to restrain the legislature, the first branch (arm) of government from discharging its legislative duties or carrying out its legislative functions. Law-making is the primary duty of a legislature, duly exercising its powers. The power of judicial review of administrative or executive actions, act of parliament (a law, edict or resolution), or decision of an inferior (administrative or quasi-judicial) tribunal is not an adjudicatory license to impede parliamentary business. The power of judicial review is what it is. A review usually comes after an act is concluded. Not when an act is yet to be consummated. The power of judicial review rightly may be exercised when, for example, a duly enacted law is submitted to a court of law for review to determine whether any of its provisions violates any of the provisions of the Constitution (the grund norm or basic law). If any of the provisions of the enacted law does violate any of the provisions of the Constitution, a court of law, adopting the blue pencil rule, may strike down or delete the provisions that are inconsistent, or are in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, thereby vindicating the provision of Section 1(1) and Section 1 (3) of the Constitution, which provides that “ this Constitution is supreme and its provisions shall have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria”; and “if any other law is inconsistent with the provision of the Constitution, this Constitution shall prevail , and that other law shall to the extent of the inconsistency be void”.

In exercising the power of judicial review over legislative actions, including duly passed legislations, the Judiciary must exercise “judicial self-restraint” This is a principle of adjudicatory circumspection that has evolved overtime in the United States of America, as a counterpose to the interventionist “judicial activism” principle, a principle whose origin in the United States could be traced to the case of Marbury v Madison, 5 US , 137, where the US Supreme Court established for itself the power to judicially review all exercise of legislative powers ( and executive powers), and strike down any legislation that contravenes the provisions of the US Constitution.

In Nigerian Constitutional Law, while the courts have, whenever occasions warranted, struck down provisions of law that were inconsistent with provisions of the Constitution, the courts have used their power of judicial review, called elsewhere as a “lethal instrument”, sparingly.

In A.G, Abia State v. A.G, Federation (2006) 16 NWLR (Pt. 1005) 265, the scholarly and erudite Niki Tobi, J.S.C, admonished against the careless use of injunctions against the Legislature. Said the Jurist at Page 388, Para. C-E of the Report “it is not the best law to grant an injunction to restrain a legislature from performing its constitutional duties, although it can do so in most deserving circumstances of unconstitutionality. I do not think I am prepared to exercise the discretionary power vested in me to grant an injunction. This Court should be very careful in granting injunctions against the legislature because there is the danger of courts below it to use it as precedent. I do not want to send such a signal to the courts below. I say no more.”

The provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which Hon. Justice E.N. Anyadike held Section 84(12) was not consistent with uniformly provide in Section 66 (1)(f) and Section 107( 1) (f) that “no person shall be qualified for election to the Senate or House of Representatives or a House of Assembly if- he is a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any state and he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from such employment thirty (30) days before the date of election”; and in Section 137 ( 1) (g) and Section 182 ( 1) (g) that “a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President /Governor of a State if -being a person employed in the civil or public service of the Federation or of any State, he has not resigned, withdrawn or retired from the employment at least thirty days to the date of the election”

We have read the enrolled orders of the judgment delivered in this Suit by My Lord, Justice E.N. Anyadike. We are of the humble but firm view that the learned judge committed serious and very troubling errors of law in the judgment. With profound respect to the Honourable Judge, we are of the candid view that the judgment was given without jurisdiction, and in gross abuse of judicial powers. A judgment so given is, in law, a nullity; and same would be set aside on appeal. Before the appeal of the judgment by interested parties, however, the judgment and the civil suit wherein it was delivered should be the subject of an inquiry by the National Judicial Council and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). In view of its far-reaching effect on Nigeria’s constitutional democracy, and the ethical infractions possibilities that may be involved, disciplinary sanctions must be meted out if investigation violations of code of conduct for judicial officers, and breach of the rules of professional ethics in the legal profession.

Below, we discuss in detail our reasons for opining that the judgment was given without jurisdiction, and in gross abuse of judicial; and that the Hon. Judge committed errors of law in giving same.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act is not in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution of Nigeria.

It is a misconception of the clear provisions of the Constitution to argue or hold, as the learned judge did, that the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 is in conflict with the provisions of Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and that the provision of Section 84 ( 12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 is to the extent of its alleged inconsistency with the stated Constitutional provisions void.

Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), and Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022 respectively provide for two sets or categories of public officials. The cited constitutional sections provide for public officers who may want to become elected public officers, namely: member of a State House of assembly, member of the National Assembly, Governor (and Deputy Governor) and President (and Vice President). Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, on the other hand, provides for appointed political office holders (not elected political office holders) who may wish to contest elections and become elected political office holders. It is not difficult at all to understand that employment in the public service of the Federation or public service of any State in the Federation is different from appointment into any office in the Executive Branch of Government in the Federation or the Executive Branch of Government in any State of the Federation. Those who are employed in the Public Service are career public servants, whose employments have statutory flavour and whose employments are pensionable; who may retire, withdraw their services or resign. Political appointees, on the other hand, comprising government ministers, commissioners, heads of departments and agencies of government, and special and personal advisers and assistants, are different. They do not retire from appointments; although being politicians, they may retire from politics. Obviously, the intendment of the framers of the Constitution in enacting Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f), 137 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) is to separate the public service or government bureaucracy from politics, such that no public servant shall be eligible to contest for an elective political office, while he retains a public service employment; and if elected, allowed to possibly still hold, in combination with his new elected office, his public service portfolio. These provisions are purposed to prevent the fusion of administrative roles or government bureaucracy with executive functions. The intendment of the framers of the Constitution is to prevent a situation in which public servants still in employment get elected as politicians exercising executive powers.

Section 318 of the Constitution defines luminously public service of the Federation , and public service of a State, to include staff of the Federal or State legislatures; members of staff of all the tiers of the courts; members or staff of any commission or authority established for the Federation by the Constitution or by an Act of the National Assembly or a law of a House of Assembly; staff of any area council or staff of any Local Government Council; staff of any statutory corporation established by an Act of the National Assembly or by a law of a House of Assembly; staff of any educational institution established or financed principally by the Government of the Federation or Government of a State ; staff of any company or enterprise in which the Government of the Federation or its agency or Government of a State or its agency owns controlling shares or interest; and members or officers of the Armed Forces of the Federation, or the Nigeria Police Force or other government security agencies established by law.

Certainly, any employee in the aforementioned categories flippantly cannot be labelled “political appointees” in order to whimsically and capriciously justify the self-serving desperation to nullify and delete Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

Instructively, the same Section 318 of the Constitution also defines “civil service of the Federation and civil service of the State” to mean “service of the Federation in a civil capacity as staff of the office of the President, the Vice President, a ministry or department of the Government of the Federation assigned with the responsibility for any business of the Government of the Federation”; and “service of the Government of a State in a civil capacity as staff of the office of the Governor, the Deputy Governor, a ministry or department of the Government of the State assigned with the responsibility for any business of the Government of the State”

By the provisions of the Constitution, there is a distinction between “public service and public servants” on the one hand, and “civil service and civil servants”, on the other hand. Political appointees may be civil servants, working in the “civil service of the Federation and civil service of the State”. But certainly, political appointees are not public officers in the Public Service of the Federation or of a State, within the meaning of Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f), 137 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

While it is admitted that under the Part I and Part II of the 5th Schedule to the Constitution which provides for “Code of Conduct for Public Officers” and “Public Officers for the Purposes of the Code of Conduct”, a public officer is defined under Paragraph 19 thereof to “mean a person holding any of the offices specified in Part II of this Schedule”- a list or specification which encompasses all elected and appointed public office holders (public servants and civil servants without separation or demarcation), it is submitted that the larger definition of “public officer” to include both elected and appointed public office holders, and to include those in the “public service” and in the “civil service”, has a restricted meaning pertaining strictly to “Public Officers for the purpose of the Code of Conduct.”

Obviously, the meaning of “public service” and “civil service” under Section 318 of the Constitution, which is the Interpretation Section in the main body of the Constitution, is different from the meaning of “public officer” within the context of the 5th Schedule governing the Code of Conduct for Public Officers. This being the case, the definition of a public officer under Paragraph 19 of the 5th Schedule cannot rightly be resorted to in interpreting the provision of Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to determine whether the meaning of “a political appointee” under Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act has the same connotation with “a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of a State” under Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f) , 147 ( 1) (g), and 182 (1) ( g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who must resign, withdraw or retire from a public service post 30 days before an election he may wish to contest in.

Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, which harmlessly and simply provides that “no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”, therefore, is not in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, as alleged by the AGF, and as erroneously adjudged by Justice E.N. Anyadike.

Nigeria’s appellate courts, including the Supreme Court, repeatedly have interpreted the words “public service” and “public servants” as used in Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f), 147 (1) (g), and 182 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Their uniform interpretation excludes categorizing civil servants in the civil service or political office holders and political appointees as “public servants” in the “public service”, except when political office holders, political appointees, judicial officers and others are generally categorized as “public officers”, strictly and narrowly for the purpose of code of conduct for public officers.

In Dada v Adeyeye, 2005, 6 NWLR, ( Pt. 920), 1, at Page 20, Para. H-Page 20. Para C; and 24, Paras A-B, the Court of Appeal stated as follows:

“It is clear that the Governor of a State is not in the Public Service of a State within the meaning of Section 318(1) [ of the Constitution]. The Deputy Governor, the Speaker and all other political office holders are not in the public service of the State. I am, however, aware that under the Fifth Schedule to the Constitution, the definition of public officers includes political office holders. In my respectful view, the definition is only for the purpose of dealing with “Code of Conduct for Public Officers”. This fact is clearly brought out in Part II of the said Fifth Schedule. It reads: ‘Part II- Public Officers for the Purposes of Code of Conduct- (1) The President of the Federation; (2) The Vice President of the Federation; etc.’………The definition of public officers in relation to the Code of Conduct is not relevant for the purpose of Section 66(1)(g) of the Constitution”

In Asogwu V Chukwu, (2003) 4 NWLR (Pt. 811), 540, at Page 575, Para-G- Page 577, Para.B, the Court of Appeal, per Pats-Acholonu, J.C.A (as he then was), with his characteristic erudition and profundity, stated the law on who is a public officer (outside the restrictive definition of same under the provisions of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers), as follows: –

“I have read the Judgment of the Supreme Court in Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria v Olloh (2002) 9 NWLR (Pt. 773), 475, to which this Court has been referred. In that Case, Uwaifo, JSC in commenting on the appellant’s counsel’s interpretation of what public service connotes in Section 277(1)(f) of the 1979 Constitution, to which the learned jurist was of the view that the appellant’s construction was a bit wide off the mark, made reference to another case and said as follows: – ‘it has been decided by this court in the case of Okomu Oil Palm Co. Ltd v Iserhienrhien ( 2001), 5 NWLR, ( Pt. 710), 660; (2002), FWLR ( Pt.45), 670; (2001) 85 LRCN, 873; that the definition therein, read alongside the 5th Schedule to that , is essentially for the purpose of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, that is to say to specify by definition, who is a public officer to whom the Code of Conduct applies.’

‘I have carefully read the definition of the “Public Service of the State” as stated in Section 318(1) of the Constitution. I have already set down to whom it refers. It therefore goes without saying that neither the Speaker nor the non-statutory officer described as “majority leader” (which term or office is unknown to our statutory law) nor any member of the House is a public officer for the purpose of Section 318(1) aforesaid. So, Section 318 does not include any member of the House at all.

‘In Interpretation Act, Cap 190, 1990, LFN, the term public officer is defined as follows: “Public Officer means a member of the Public Service of the Federation within the meaning of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Public Service of the State”. It seems to me that the two interpretations as contained in the two statutes are saying the same thing. In other words, the term “Public Officer” should only relate to the holders of the offices as reflected only in Section 318 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is to say, the term “Public Officer” referred to in the Interpretation Act can only be described to be referrable to those enjoying employments with statutory flavor as reflected in Section 318(1)…………..

‘What then in law is the Speaker? In her Judgment the Learned Trial Judge said as follows:

‘It is pertinent go point out that members of the State House of Assembly, i.e Legislators are not included in that list; rather it included the clerk or other staff of the House of Assembly which the 1st-16th Defendants do not fall into. It is a cardinal principle of interpretation of a legislation that a legislation or rule or section of the law should be given its ordinary and natural meaning free from imported materials into it. A court of law is bound to proceed on the assumption that the legislature is an ideal person that does not make mistakes, it must be presumed that it has intended what it has said. For this principle of law, see Alhaji v Egbe (1986), I NWLR ( Pt. 16) , 361 at 370, Per Kutigi, JCA. It is equally the law that an express provision in an instrument excludes any stipulation which would otherwise be implied with regard to the same subject matter- Expressum Facit Cessare.’”

Based on the foregoing explication, it is our firm position that Sections 66 (1) (f); 107 (1) (f), 147 (1) (g), and 182 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which requires a person employed in the public service of the Federation or of any State to resign, withdraw or retire from such employment thirty days before the date of election”, obviously for eligibility to participate in that election, cannot rightly, by any stretch of liberal interpretation, be interpreted or construed to have made provisions for the resignation, withdrawal or retirement of “political appointees” from their appointments, within the meaning of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022. The President of Nigeria was wrong. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice was wrong. My Lord, Hon Justice Nwadike, being a Learned Judge was very, very wrong.

The National Assembly, a necessary party, was not sued as a defendant in the Suit; hence the Suit ought to have been struck out.

It is our humble but firm view that the necessary parties (plaintiffs and defendants) did not initiate and were not sued and brought before the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, Abia State, in Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation) wherein Justice Evelyn Anyadike delivered this judgment.

In the Supreme Court’s Case of Green v Green, 1987, 3NWLR (Pt. 61), 480, the Supreme Court, per Oputa, J.S.C (who read the leading judgment of the Court), defined “proper parties”, “desirable parties”, and “necessary parties” (See generally page 492-page 502). “Proper parties are those who, though not interested in the Plaintiff’s claim, are made parties for some good reasons. Desirable parties are those who have an interest or who may be affected by the result; and necessary parties are those who are not only interested in the subject-matter of the proceedings but also those in whose absence, the proceedings could not be fairly dealt with”.

While it is conceded that in public interest litigations, the right of a claimant (any Nigerian Citizen) to initiate an action (locus standi) has been expanded and liberalized by our appellate courts (See Senator Abraham Adesanya V. The President; Fawehinmi V. Akilu 1987 4 NWLR, Pt. 67, 797), it is our submission that the Plaintiff who instituted the action Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation), lacked the locus standi to initiate the action. Before the institution of the action, during the pendency of the action and upon delivery of the said judgment, it was and remains very clear that the dispute over the constitutionality of Section 84(12) was essentially between the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation, on the one side, and the National Assembly on the other side.

Indeed, the subject-matter of the action submitted to the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division, for adjudication is a matter over which the Federal Executive Branch of Government (the President and the AGF) could have triggered the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Nigeria under Section 232(2) of the Constitution (See the Supreme Court [Additional Original] Jurisdiction Act, No.3, 2002), by directly filing an Originating Summons against the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, for a fast-tracked determination of the constitutionality of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

It, therefore, remains a puzzle why, in the absence of the real parties to the dispute of constitutionality of Section 84(12), Justice E.N Ayandike could, at the instance of a meddlesome interloper and a conniving AGF, nullify the provision of Section 84(12).

It is our considered view that a court of law does not make it an adjudicatory habit to tolerate a proxy litigation skirmish, while the necessary parties – the real adversarial combatants – are excluded from, or not invited to, the litigation arena.

It is our submission, that in the circumstances of the raging dispute between the first arm and second arm of government of Nigeria (legislative arm and executive arm) over the Constitutionality of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022, the National Assembly is an unavoidable necessary party to any suit which may be instituted to decide whether Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 is in conflict with the provisions of the Constitution, and is, therefore void.

We admit that it will be too wide a legal proposition to submit that whenever, in any court action, the constitutionality of a section of a piece of legislation is being questioned, the National Assembly must be made a party. In A.G, Abia State v. A.G, Federation (2006) 16 NWLR (Pt. 1005) 265, at 389, the Supreme Court nullified Sections 1,2,3,7and 9 of the Monitoring of Revenue Allocation to Local Governments Act, 2005 for being inconsistent with Sections 4,7,162 (5)(6) and (8) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. In that consolidated action, the Attorney-Generals of Abia, Delta and Lagos States were the Plaintiffs, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Attorney-Generals of the other 33 States in the Federation were the Defendants. The National Assembly that made the Act, was not made a party.

Also, it is the law that a plaintiff who considers that he has a cause of action against a particular defendant is entitled to pursue his remedy against that defendant only, and that plaintiff should not be compelled to proceed against other persons whom he has no desire and no intention to sue. However, when an action is filed, the trial judge becomes dominus litis. He assumes the duty and responsibilities to ensure that the conduct and proceedings of the case accords with the justice of the case, by joining either as plaintiffs or defendants all the persons who may be entitled to, or who claim some share or interest in the subject matter of the suit, or who may likely be affected by the outcome of the result, if these persons had not already been made parties. This joinder by the Court Suo motu (on the court’s own volition) can be done at any stage of the proceedings. This will guarantee that the party so joined shall be bound by the outcome of the judgment.

Order 9, Rule 14(2)( a& b) of the Federal High Court ( Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 provides that “a judge may (a) at any stage of the proceeding either upon or without the application of either party, and on such terms as may appear to the Judge to be just , order that the name of any party improperly joined be struck out; and (b) order that the name of any party who ought to have been joined or whose presence before the Court is necessary to effectually and completely adjudicate upon and settle the question involved in the proceedings be added.”

Thus, based on the self- invocation and application of the referenced provisions of the Federal High Court Rules, Justice E.N Anyadike could have ordered that the name of the defendant, the AGF, be struck out of the suit, and substituted by the names of the principal officers of the National Assembly, in their official capacities; or by the National Assembly itself, in whole or as a twin legislature. The judge had that power. Being the custodian of the law, he knew of that power. He chose not to use it.

The question, is, when the Judge realized that the suit was initiated by a party against an AGF who was surrendering to judgment, why did the judge not exercise the powers to join the National Assembly to the action? One only needs to compare the parties in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/ 247/ 2022, the action seeking reliefs against tampering with or refusal to enforce the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 filed by the PDP, and pending before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, with the parties in Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation, to see how wanting in good faith the latter Umuahia Suit was. The defendants in the action filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, by the PDP, include, the President of Nigeria, the Hon. AGF, the Senate, House of Representatives, and all the principal officers of the two Houses of the National Assembly.

Wrong Judicial Forum for filing the Suit

Under Order 2, Rule 2(3) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation), not being a taxation related suit, shall be commenced and determined in the judicial division in which the defendant (AGF) resides or carries on substantial part of his business or in which the cause of action arose” (Abuja, FCT).

By Order 49, Rule 3 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019, “where for reason a judge hearing a cause or matter, and who has taken any step in in the proceeding, considers it necessary, either at his own opinion or upon application of any party to the proceeding to have the cause or matter transferred to another judicial division, the Judge shall refer the cause or matter to the Chief Judge who may direct that the matter be transferred to the appropriate judicial division in accordance with the Rules.”

Patently, the suit was commenced in a wrong Judicial Division. The sole defendant resides in Abuja. The cause of action arose in Abuja. The judge knew this fact. He ought to have exercised his powers to have the cause transferred to the Abuja Division of the Court, through the Chief Judge. My Lord, the judge, did not exercise that power.

Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation was incompetent; the Hon. Judge ought to have declined jurisdiction to entertain it.

The Originating Summons filed before My Lord, Justice E.N Anyadike was incompetent. At the time the Honourable Judge assumed jurisdiction to try and adjudge the suit, there was no Electoral Act, 2022, properly so called, that was placed before the Honourable Court, as an Exhibit connected to an Affidavit in support of the originating summons for the Honourable Court to consider and examine, in order to determine the alleged conflict of Section 84(12) thereof, with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended. What was available, and in circulation at the time of instituting the suit and determining same were electronic and hard copies of the Electoral Bill, 2022, as passed (and possibly as assented to by the President). A certified true copy of the Electoral Act, 2022, published in an Official Gazette of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and released by the Federal Government Printers, as required by law, was not in circulation, when the suit was filed, argued, and decided. The Electoral Act, 2022 was not in the public domain. Same was yet to be published or released.

This canvassed argument is not a hair-splitting or arcane legal point. In an originating summons or originating application, the affidavit and counter affidavit, on the basis of which the summons or application is argued, are like pleadings in an action commenced by a writ of summons. The exhibits attached to the affidavits are like the front-loaded documentary evidence in an action initiated by a writ of summons or originating petition, to be tendered at the trial of the Suit. Thus, where the provisions of any Act, made by the National Assembly, are being challenged for alleged inconsistency with the provisions of the Constitution, and being sought to be nullified by a court of law, a certified true copy of that law, certified by the Clerk of the National Assembly, published in the Official Gazette of the Federal Government of Nigeria, by the FGN Press, must be placed before the court for scrutiny.

It is our submission that while construing or interpreting a contract, agreement, document or statute, same must be placed or tendered before the interpreting court. A distinction must be made between the provisions of a statute or law, regularly cited and relied upon by counsel before the court, for argument purposes, or relied upon by a court in the adjudicatory process; and the provisions of a law which are being challenged on the ground of invalidity or inconsistency.

When citing the provisions of law in an argument to persuade a court of law, there is no legal requirement to produce the law or a copy of the enacted law for the purpose of proving in court that the law does exist. We submit further that when inviting the court to invalidate the provision of an extant and subsisting legislation, on the ground of inconsistency with any of the provisions of the Constitution, both the Constitution and that piece of legislation need not be placed as exhibits before the Court, nor proved. Under Section 122(1 &2)(a, b &c) of the Evidence Act, 2011, the facts which need not be proved in litigation and adjudication, and which the court shall take judicial notice of include “all laws or enactments and subsidiary legislation made under them having the force of law now or previously in force in any part of Nigeria; all public Acts or Laws passed or to be passed by the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly, as the case may be, and all subsidiary legislation made under them and all local and personal Acts or Laws directed by the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly to be judicially noticed; and the course of proceedings of the National Assembly and of Houses of Assembly of the States of Nigeria.”

However, it is our firm contention that when inviting a court of law to nullify the provision of a newly passed law, which is yet to be published in the Official Gazette of the Federal Government of Nigeria, at the time of commencing litigation, as it is the case with the Electoral Act, 2022, a duly certified true copy of that law must be placed before the court in proof of the existence of that law. In making this submission, we are fortified by reliance on the provisions of Sections 102 (a)(iii); 104, 105 and 106(a)(i) of the Evidence Act, 2011. By virtue of Section 102(a)(iii) of the Evidence Act, 2011, “documents forming the official acts or records of the official acts of public officers, legislative, judicial and executive, whether of Nigeria or elsewhere are public documents”. Under Sections 104 and 105 of the Evidence Act, 2011, certified copies of public documents must be obtained, as prescribed, and proved by production of the certified true copies. Under Section 106(a)(i) of the Evidence Act, 2011, “Acts of the National Assembly, et cetera, which appear in the Federal Gazette, may be proved by the production of such Gazette, and shall be prima facie proof of any fact of a public nature which they were intended to notify”.

The submission that a piece of a new legislation, not yet in circulation or published, a part or section of which a court is being invited to nullify, must, in warranted circumstances, be proved is not a strange submission. Under Section 59-Section 65 of the Evidence Act, 2011, judgments of courts, including the Supreme Court Judgments, are admissible in evidence before a trial court (high court); and must be proved in certain circumstances (regardless of their possible publication in the Law Reports). This is why in virtually all land cases, judgments establishing title are tendered in proof of title.

There can be no doubt that Section 84(12) of Electoral Act, 2022, which the court adjudicated upon is a section in a yet be published law in an Official Gazette of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Hours after the delivery of the Judgment, a celebratory AGF issued a statement wherein he categorically stated that he agreed with the Judgment, foreclosed lodging an appeal against same, promised its immediate enforcement, and declared that the Electoral Act shall be published in the Gazette, and the offensive section shall be deleted from it. Clearly, at the time of the delivery of the Judgment, there was no Electoral Act, 2022, published in a Gazette. Yet the Hon. Court assumed jurisdiction over the matter. Erroneously.

We, thus, submit that the Suit which the Hon Judge adjudicated was not ripe for adjudication at the time of institution of the Suit. The Suit was grossly premature.

Abuse of Court Process; Multiplicity of Action

Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022 (Chief Nduka Edede v Attorney-General of the Federation) and the judgment of Justice Anyadike delivered therein have, again, raised the issue of multiplicity of actions by courts of coordinate or concurrent jurisdictions, and the twin malaise of conflicting judgments, decisions or orders of high courts. The issues of abuse of court process and abuse of judicial powers have been brought to the fore. While Justice Anyadike was entertaining and adjudging Suit No: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022, another high court, the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, presided by Justice Inyang Ekwo was in Suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/ 247/ 2022 adjudicating the same cause of action or subject matter. In the latter suit, the honourable court had made an interim order forbidding the President, the AGF and Principal Officers of the National Assembly from “tinkering” with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022. The effect of the judgment of Justice E.N Anyadike is that the Electoral Act, 2022, which the Federal High Court (coram Justice Inyang Ekwo) had restrained the aforesaid persons from tampering with, albeit vide an ex-parte interim order, is the same legislation which the Federal High Court (coram Justice E N. Anyadike) has perforated by nullifying Section 84(12) thereof, and ordering the Attorney-General to delete same. The National Judicial Council recently has been awarding sanctions against erring judicial officers regarding multiplicity of actions and conflicting orders of courts of coordinate or concurrent jurisdiction. The NJC need not be nudged to look at a possible act of judicial misconduct involved in the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division Judgment.

Service of Summons on the Sole Defendant ( AGF) out of the Court’s Jurisdiction: Possible Improper Issuance and Service of Originating Summons; or Suit improperly argued and adjudged, for not being ripe for hearing at the time of Judgment

Although the Federal High Court is one court with many Judicial Divisions, any originating process (writ of summons or originating summons, as it was the case in the instant suit and judgment in focus) filed and issued out of any of its Judicial Divisions must be preceded by an application for leave to issue and serve out of jurisdiction, and after that leave is granted, the originating process must be specially endorsed for service out of jurisdiction of the Judicial Division, from which it originates, if it is to be served on a defendant outside the divisional jurisdiction of the court. See Order 6, Rules 13-17 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules. The procedure is similar to when an action is initiated in a high court of a state against a defendant that resides in another State of the Federation of Nigeria. In that case, the originating process shall be endorsed for service out of the jurisdiction of the “originating” State High Court.

The suit leading to this very bizarre judgment under review was instituted in the Federal High Court, Umuahia Division, Abia State. The Defendant or Respondent sued in the action was the Attorney-General of the Federation, whose office is in the Federal Attorney-General’s Chambers, Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, FCT. Obviously, the office is outside the divisional jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, Umuahia. That being the case, the provisions of the Federal High Court governing seeking and obtaining leave of court to issue and serve the originating process out of the jurisdiction of court must be followed. And the provisions of Section 97 and 99 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act requiring the requisite endorsement and stipulation of 30 days within which the Defendant, after service of the originating summons, must enter an appearance before the Court, must be complied with. By these provisions, not only would the originating summons be endorsed for service out of the jurisdiction of the court, appropriately issued, by leave of court (by a granted application) and properly served, but also mandatorily, the date between the service of the originating summons on the Defendant and the prescribed time within which the Defendant must appear and answer to the originating summons must be no less than 30 days.

By practice and procedure of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, when a plaintiff or claimant files an originating summons against a defendant outside the jurisdiction of a particular Federal High Court, that plaintiff or claimant, through counsel, will contemporaneously file a motion ex-parte (a one sided application) to seek leave (permission) of court to issue the originating summons and serve same out of jurisdiction. Upon the grant of the order to issue and serve the originating summons out of jurisdiction, the originating summons which would have been endorsed in accordance with Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act would be served in accordance with Section 99 of the same Act. Instructively, because of the 30-day allowance of time, from the time of service, within which the defendant shall enter an appearance, a return date for mention of the originating summons is usually fixed after the 30 days, from the expected date of service of the originating summons out of jurisdiction. A date for mention of a case is different from a date for hearing of same. A date for mention of a case is a date in which reports are made as to service; whether the defendant has entered an appearance; and whether the defendant has filed a counter affidavit and his own written addresses (legal submissions). On the said return date for mention, if issues are effectively joined, and there are no further and better affidavits or reply written addresses to be filed, to warrant adjournment, and another date being fixed by the court, for mention and for further directions, a hearing date may be fixed for arguments of the originating summons. Given this well-known practice, it is highly improbable that an originating summons served on a defendant outside the jurisdiction of court could or would have been argued and decided within ten days: from March 9, 2022, when the Senate rejected the request of the President for amendment of Section 84(12) [after which the Umuahia Suit was probably filed] and March 18, 2022, when Justice E.N Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia Judicial Division delivered Judgment in the Suit.

To put the issue of this ultrasonic litigation and “express adjudication” in proper perspective, the provision of Section 294 (1) of the Constitution must be kept in mind. The Section provides that “every court established under this Constitution shall deliver its decision in writing not later than ninety days after the conclusion of evidence and final addresses and furnish all parties to the cause or matter determined with duly authenticated copies of the decision within seven days of the delivery thereof”. This provision lays bare the Constitution’s expectation of the timeframe for delivery of judgment, from when hearing is concluded and final arguments are submitted. The question is, if the time limited for writing and delivering judgments is ninety days, why shouldn’t an inquiry be made when the filing, service (out of jurisdiction), hearing and judgment delivery in a suit took no more than 20 days or a month? Justice delayed is justice denied. No doubt. But hastily delivered justice often leads to miscarriage of justice.

A little historical excursion here, to enhance the appreciation of the 30-day interval between the issuance of an originating process to be served out of jurisdiction of a court, in a State, in another State. Before, Lagos State opened the floodgate of reforms of the high court civil procedures rules across the States of the Federation, by the enactment of its High Court (Civil Procedure Rules), 2004, the period within which a party must appear to the summons of a plaintiff or claimant was eight (8) days, after service (under the 1972, 1994 and 2002 Rules). That was also the case under the Uniform (Civil Procedure Rules), 1987, being used by a number of the States in the Federation, then. The 30-day period for a defendant, not residing within jurisdiction of a high court in a state, to appear to a summons served on him from another jurisdiction (State), as prescribed by the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, appears, therefore, to be an allowance of time to enable a defendant appear properly to a summons served across jurisdictions, without that defendant being in undue haste in making an appearance to the summons, before the Court.

Let us deal with some facts. The reconsidered and harmonized Bill that resulted in the Electoral Act, 2022 was passed on January 25, 2022, by the National Assembly and forwarded to the President for his assent on January 30, 2022. Until that Bill was assented to by the President on February 25, 2022, it remained only a Bill, which was not the legislative act dealt with by My Lord, Justice E.N Anyadike in his judgment. Therefore, the Suit from which the judgment arose could not have been filed before February 25, 2022. Also, let us consider the fact that it was after the President’s assent that the President submitted, to the National Assembly, his epistolary request (memo) dated February 28, 2022, for the deletion of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act to the National Assembly. The memo was read on the floor of the Plenary Session of the Senate on March 1, 2022. On March 9, 2022 however, the National Assembly (the Senate) turned down the request for amendment. Arguably, it was on March 9, 2022 that the cause of action in any litigation for the determination of the constitutionality of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 could be said to have arisen. Inexplicably, ten days later, on Friday, March 18, 2022, Justice E.N Anyadike had delivered his “epochal judgment”.

The germane questions that must be posed to seek an understanding of this mystery judgment are many. We must here ask a few. When was the suit from which this Judgment arose instituted, and when was it served? Since it was an originating process, which must be served personally on the AGF, whose office is in Abuja, FCT, was the Originating Summons so personally served? If not, was it served by substituted service, and was there an application and order to that effect? Since the AGF was represented by two lawyers in the action, the presumption was that the AGF was served the originating court process, and he, therefore, instructed the two lawyers to represent him in court. Were those two lawyers, counsel working in the AGF’s Chambers or private legal practitioners? If they were private legal practitioners, were they given an instruction or fiat to represent the AGF?

In Izeze V. INEC, 2018, 11, NWLR, ( Pt. 1629), 110 at Page 127, Para. D-Page 128, Para H; Page 129, Para. H-Page 130 Para. A, the Supreme Court held that any originating process issued and served out of jurisdiction without complying with the mandatory provisions of Section 97 and 99 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act is null and void. In the Suit, from which the Appeal arose, the originating summons was issued out of the Registry of the Federal High Court, Warri Judicial Division on April 9, 2015. It was signed by a Judge and counsel on April 9, 2015. The originating summons did not have any mandatory endorsement as required by Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act. The 1st Respondent (INEC) and the 2nd Respondent (PDP) have their respective addresses for service at Abuja, which is not in Delta State. The Supreme Court, Per Rhodes-Vivour, JSC held that sservice of an originating process without the endorsement as clearly stated under Ssection 97 supra is not an irregularity. It is a fundamental defect, which renders the originating process void. See Adegoke Motors Ltd V Adesanya & Anor. (1989) 20 NSCC (Part II) Part 327; 1989 3 NWLR ( Part 109), 250

The Court held further that uunder Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act, if an originating process for service out of jurisdiction does not have the endorsement stipulated therein, such an originating summons is invalid. Stated the Court, “

“It is clear that Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act is couched in mandatory terms. The Court would have no discretion under Section 97 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act. Once the claimant fails to comply with the mandatory provision in Section 97 Supra, the Court would no longer have jurisdiction to adjudicate the suit. It is fundamental that the Claimant obeys and complies with the provision. No valid appearance can be entered by the defendant to an originating process that does not have the mandatory endorsement, except to enter conditional appearance. I have examined the originating summons and the amended originating summons and I am satisfied that they were not endorsed for service on the 1st and 2nd Defendants at their addresses in Abuja. The originating process is in the circumstances, invalid, worthless, and void.”

Section 99 provides for the time limited for answering to summons. It states that the period specified in a writ of summons for service under this part as the period within which a defendant is required to answer before the court to the writ of summons shall not be less than 30 days after service of the writ has been affected, or if a longer period is prescribed by the Rules of the court within which the writ of summons is issued, not less than that longer period. The words used are clear and unambiguous and must be given their ordinary usual meaning.

The Sheriff and Civil Process Act is an Act of the National Assembly, while the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules is a subsidiary legislation, a byelaw, inferior to an Act of the National Assembly. The Court of Appeal was wrong to restrict itself to whether the ooriginating process was properly issued and served on the 1st and 2nd Respondents, oblivious of superior legislation, to wit: the mandatory requirement of compliance in Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act which was not even addressed by the Court. The mandatory requirement of Section 97 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act must be complied with before the originating process can be valid. It is only after there is a proper endorsement on the originating process that issuance and service follow. Whereas in this case, the originating process is invalid issuing and serving is an exercise in futility as you cannot serve a void process.

While it is possible and practicable for a defendant served out of jurisdiction to enter an appearance early, and file his counter-court processes before the expiration of his 30-day limited appearance time, we submit such a defendant cannot by so doing abridge the pre-fixed time for the return date for mention of the Suit, a date earlier fixed by the court for report of service on the defendant out of jurisdiction. A date that is usually beyond the 30-day period for appearance, after service. The question, therefore, remains, how was the civil proceedings in this case conducted, that it appears that the civil procedure math doesn’t match?

There was no real dispute between the Plaintiff and the Sole Defendant the AGF in this Suit. The Hon. Court adjudicated a Farce.

Going by the facts of the case in which the judgment in focus is rendered, and going by the public declarations and pronouncements of the Learned AGF, there was no real dispute between the Plaintiff, Nduka Edede and the Attorney-General of the Federation. There was no live dispute. Nduka Edede had no cause of action or a right of action against the AGF that he sued to court. The alleged dispute, which was elevated to a justiciable matter was a farce. Why do we so argue? Before the institution of the action, during the court proceedings and upon the delivery of the Judgment, it was clear that the AGF and Nduka Edede, the Plaintiff, were on the same page. In public pronouncements and in media interviews, the AGF, before the court action, had stated that Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 was unconstitutional. The President of Nigeria had said so. And when the judgment was delivered, the AGF stated that he agreed with the Judgment, and that he would not appeal same. It was, therefore, crystal clear that the AGF that the Plaintiff made a defendant in the Suit had no dispute with the Plaintiff. Both of them were in agreement on the alleged unconstitutionality of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act. So, if they were in agreement, why was the legal action filed when there was no dispute, between the parties?

A court of law adjudicates real disputes between or amongst parties. Not academic questions or phantom controversy. Under Section 6(6)(b) of the Constitution, the civil rights and obligations of the Plaintiff alleged to have been violated, for which the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court was invoked for the determination of same, were not violated at all or violated by the Defendant, the AGF. The National Assembly made the alleged violations. And the National Assembly should have been the party sued to Court.

Usurpation of the Legislative Powers of the National Assembly

The decision of the Hon. Judge is tantamount to usurpation of the legislative powers of the National Assembly, which is empowered to legislate for peace, order and good government of Nigeria (Section 4(2) of the Constitution. Section 84(12) is a good provision that is meant to enhance the internal party democracy of the political parties, as well as ensure that the hordes of public office holders, especially political appointees do not misuse the power and resources (including superintended funds) of their offices, and their political positions for the selfish pursuit of their partisan, power-seeking objective and elective office pursuits.

Section 223(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended provides that “ the constitution and rules of a political party shall provide for the periodical election on a democratic basis of the principal officers and members of the executive committees or other governing body of the political party.” Many of the parties in their skewed constitutions provide an unlevel playing field in which hundreds of political appointees vote as automatic delegates and electors at their parties’ primaries and conventions. Many cast their votes at their parties ‘conventions and congresses as stooges, if not, ultra-loyalists of their political principals or appointors. Little wonder that the elected governors hold the sway in the parties, and largely determine, undemocratically, the affairs and directions of their pollical parties. This is unacceptable.

A good law that is meant to correct the anomalies in the operation of the political parties certainly cannot be regarded as a bad law to warrant such a hasty nullification.

Conclusion

We conclude on a philosophical note. Power, be it executive, political or judicial, is transient. President and Attorney Generals come and go. So do judges. Being humans, the evil that they do live after them. Not too long ago, a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria, whose continuity in office had become questionable on ethical grounds, was improperly removed from office on the basis of an ex-parte order of interim injunction, procured, behind him and his lawyers, from the Code of Conduct Tribunal where he was being tried. That was wrong. Very wrong. Now this.

This whole erroneous narrative about the unconstitutionality of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act is unfortunately driven by the Hon AGF, who appears to have a vested interest in the desperate removal of that Section. He has sought legislative amendment of Section 84(12). He has owned a judicial annulment of same. And he has promised an executive deletion of the provision, while publishing the Official Gazette of the Electoral Act. For the AGF and Minister of Justice, the doctrine of separation of powers may be a distraction. No Sir, the Honourable Learned AGF, it is not. It is the constitutional bulwark against the recrudescence of blatant dictatorship and exercise of unchecked, unbalanced and unrestrained power.

It is always important for temporary wielders of political power to understand that comeuppance sometimes pay unscheduled and unexpected visit. Consequences for power abuse could come swiftly, without preparation nor expectation by the power abuser. Nigeria once had an AGF who lost office and was stripped of silk gown as a senior advocate. But that was not all. He was also phenomenally barred from holding public office for life. Beyond the constitutional ten-year limit for an ex-convict!

Posterity shall not forget the negatively unusual occurrences in the Judiciary at this time. History is painstakingly recording these events on the parchment of time. With its sleek pen and indelible ink. The judgment of history, distinct from the judgment of the courts, is sure to come. The verdict shall be harsh and unsparing.

Mr. Ogunye, lawyer, public interest attorney, legal commentator, author, essayist, and poet, is the Legal adviser of Premium Times.