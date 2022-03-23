At least 169 persons have obtained nomination forms to contest for various positions in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its March 26 National Convention.

The convention is scheduled to hold at Egles Square in Abuja and will be attended by about 4,000 delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Altogether the aspirants will contest for 22 positions in the NWC at the event.

According to the list obtained exclusively by PREMIUM TIMES, seven aspirants purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for chairmanship seat at N20 million each, generating a total of N140 million for the party.

The aspirants include two former governors of Nasarawa State and serving senators, Tanko Al-Makura and Abdullahi Adamu; Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, George Akume; a Niger East Senator, Sani Musa; Saliu Mustapha from Kwara State and the aide to the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Etsu.

They all hail from the North-central geo-political zone to which the party zoned the position.

One aspirant, Abdul’aziz Yari, a former governor of Zamfara in the North-west, who defied the zoning arrangement and picked the form last week, also made the list.

Barring any last minute withdrawal, the seven aspirants may be slugging it out at the convention.

There are indications, however, that the party is working towards producing a consensus candidate from among the array of aspirants.

Six aspirants are gunning for the position of the Deputy National Chairman ((North) zoned to the North-east.

They are a former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also from Bauchi State and a former senator, Abubakar Girei.

The others are Sunny Moniedafe from Adamawa State, Abubakar Kyari and Faruk Aliyu.

Messrs Yuguda and Moniedafe had eyed the position of the national chairman but were shut out of the race after the party zoned the position to the North-central.

Mr Aliyu, though from Jigawa State in the North-west, snubbed the zoning arrangement to obtain the form.

He is alleged to be a favourite of President Muhammadu Buhari for the position.

For the position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) which was zoned to the South-east, only Ken Nnamani, a former Senate President, and Emmanuel Joseph purchased the form.

The party generated a total of N60 million from the sale of the forms for the position.

Omisore, Shittu for National Secretary

Four aspirants purchased the form as of Wednesday morning for the position of the national secretary zoned to the South-west.

They are a former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore; a former Minister of Communication from Oyo State, Adebayo Shittu; Olaiya Olaitan, and Ife Oyedele, who is alleged to be Mr Buhari’s favourite.

Each of the aspirants purchased the form for N10 million thereby raking in a total of N40 million for the party.

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, earlier claimed that region’s leaders had microzoned the seats allotted to the region to different states, but the list suggests otherwise.

He had warned against a plot by leaders outside the South-west to truncate their arrangements for the seats reserved for the region.

“For emphasis, what we are going for is national vice-chairman with Kekemeke as our candidate, and not national secretary. Those outside the South-west, who are attempting to micro-zone our offices for us in the South-west, are only creating unnecessary confusion and any such of their permutations outside the decision of stakeholders in the South-west should be ignored,” he alleged in a statement issued over the weekend.

Sources in the party in the region spoke with this newspaper about Mr Omisore’s acceptance for the seat by the APC governors in the South-west.

Giadom, Nabena in race for NWC seat

According to the list, a former deputy National Secretary of the APC, Victor Giadom and deputy Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, are also contesting for the National Vice Chairman (South-south) seat.

The duo, although non-members of the NWC, were vocal at the end of the Adams Oshiomhole leadership of the party.

While Mr Nabena jostled for the position of national publicity secretary to replace Lanre Issa-Onilu, Mr Giadom took the centre stage in the drama at the NWC of the party when he declared himself the acting national chairman following the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole by the Court of Appeal in June 2020.

Interestingly, both Messrs Nabena and Giadom will be contesting for the position with Worgu Boms, a man Mr Oshiomhole-led NWC controversially appointed then in place of Mr Giadom as Deputy National Secretary.

Abiola’s daughter, four others vie for National Youth Leader

Five aspirants purchased forms for the position of the National Youth Leader zoned to the South-west.

According to the list, the aspirants gunning for the seat are Dada Olusegun, Dayo Israel, Kareemat Abiola (MKO Abiola’s daughter), Olalekan Edwards and Buhari Sadeeq.

While Mr Israel has been widely endorsed by the Bola Tinubu’s camp in Lagos State, Ms Abiola and Mr Olusegun are said to be enjoying the support of the party’s youth for the seat.

From the sale of form for the seat, the APC has reportedly raked in N25 million.

Other positions that will be keenly contested fo at the convention are those of the National Vice Chairman in the North-east, North-west, South-east and South-west.

Five aspirants obtained form for the seat in the North-east while four aspirants each are jostling for the seat in the North-west, South-east and South-west respectively.

The form costs N5 million each, an indication that N85 million was generated by the party.

There are five aspirants contesting for the position of the National Organising Secretary zoned to the North-west.

The party’s interim National Youth Leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, is one of the aspirants.

Silas Buowe and Felix Morka from South-south picked up form to contest for the position of national publicity secretary.

With a 50 per cent slash for females interested in the race, Effiom Boco, Mary Ekpere and Betta Edu from South-south have obtained forms to contest for the position of the National Women Leader.

Screening

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the screening of the aspirants initially slated for March 17 and 18 did not commence until late Tuesday in Abuja.

The aspirants vying for the chairmanship and some other positions were screened by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari-led committee between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The screening of the second batch has been slated for a later time on Wednesday.