The Population Association of Nigeria (PAN) in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy in child and family health @Scale ( PACFaH@Scale), a Bill and Melinda Gates funded project, anchored by the development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC), will join other experts in a one-day panel session to discuss possible solutions to problems of population explosion in Nigeria.

The session will begin shortly after PAN annual conference holding in Abuja today with the theme; ‘Rising wave of global insecurity: addressing population data needs for sustainable development in the 21st century.’

Other sub-themes will focus on population gender and development, population and health as well as population and demographic dividends.

The panel session is timely as Nigeria recently launched the revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development.

The dRPC PAS project seeks to catalyse action through dialogue, bringing together relevant policymakers, experts and practitioners to deliberate on strategic pathways for the implementation of the policy’s content and actualisation of the main targets.

The dRPC said population growth should not just be an issue for the National Population Commission (NPC) but a collective responsibility for all.

“Population matters to all policymakers and government MDAs with responsibility for the economy, social protection, job creation and infrastructural development.”

The Chairman of the Association for the Advancement of Family Planning (AAFP), Umar Jabbi; Director, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), Salma Kolo, and the Executive Director International Society of Media in Public Health, (ISMPH), Moji Makanjuola, are among other panellists expected at the event.

