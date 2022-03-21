The former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, who was arrested last week, has not been released because he has not met his bail conditions, an official has said.

Ibrahim Bawa, the EFCC chairman, said this Monday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

“He has been granted bail. But we await (when) he fulfils his bail conditions,” Mr Bawa said. He did not elaborate on the bail conditions.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, the same he officially vacated office after the constitutionally permitted eight years tenure.

Sources at the commission, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, said Mr Obiano was arrested as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, Texas, United States.

On Friday, he was transferred to Abuja for further questioning by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal office, where he was first detained.

The former governor has now spent four nights in EFCC custody.

More details later…