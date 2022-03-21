The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the recent arrest and questioning of Willie Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, is not political.
The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Monday while fielding questions from reporters at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-corruption institutions in West Africa (NACIWA).
Mr Bawa also said the commission had granted an administrative bail to Mr Obiano but the ex-governor had yet to meet the bail conditions.
“Nothing political about the arrest of the former Anambra State Governor, Wille Obiano. He has been granted bail. But we await (when) he fulfils his bail conditions,” Mr Bawa said.
Mr Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.
Sources at the commission, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, said Mr Obiano was arrested as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, Texas, United States.
On Friday, he was transferred to Abuja for further questioning by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal office, where he was first detained.
As of Monday morning, Mr Obiano had spent his fourth night in the custody of the EFCC.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: *100% Natural Herbs to finally End Premature Ejaculation & Weak Erection . Click Here for details
JOIN THE CONVERSATION