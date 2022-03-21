The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said the recent arrest and questioning of Willie Obiano, the immediate-past governor of Anambra State, is not political.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, said this on Monday while fielding questions from reporters at the 5th Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-corruption institutions in West Africa (NACIWA).

Mr Bawa also said the commission had granted an administrative bail to Mr Obiano but the ex-governor had yet to meet the bail conditions.

“Nothing political about the arrest of the former Anambra State Governor, Wille Obiano. He has been granted bail. But we await (when) he fulfils his bail conditions,” Mr Bawa said.

Mr Obiano was arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos at about 8.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sources at the commission, who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, said Mr Obiano was arrested as he was preparing to board a flight to Houston, Texas, United States.

On Friday, he was transferred to Abuja for further questioning by the EFCC’s Lagos Zonal office, where he was first detained.

As of Monday morning, Mr Obiano had spent his fourth night in the custody of the EFCC.

