Three people have been confirmed dead in an explosion recorded Friday morning at the BUA cement factory in Sokoto.

The management of the factory is yet to release a statement on the incident.

But the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Fire Service, Bello Baban – Addini, confirmed the explosion to journalists in a statement but did not provide details.

The three million metric tonnes per annum cement factory was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in January this year.

How the explosion occurred

The explosion occurred around 10 a.m. on Friday.

A worker at the factory who simply gave his name as Sambo, told Vision FM Radio in Sokoto, as monitored by PREMIUM TIMES that the explosion occurred when some staff at the “engineering” section were welding a diesel truck.

“I was in another section of the company but some of the workers were welding a diesel truck in their part. It was dangerous because how could you weld a truck filled with diesel? That was what caused the explosion.”

Asked how many people died, Mr Sambo said, “three people have been confirmed dead because their corpses have been identified and they were all burnt. Several others have been wounded. Two ambulances just left here before you came. We don’t know how many people have died but there other workers that have not been seen up to now (Friday).”

He added a Chinese staffer had also not been seen.

The village head of Illela Babba where the factory is situated, Ummaru Alhaji – Sani, said the explosion was terrifying.

He said he thought the whole community would be engulfed by the inferno.

“We heard that it was while some of their workers were welding some of their working tools but there was a fuel or diesel truck around the place. Some of the workers are my people (from community) and they told me that several people have lost their lives in the explosion,” he said.