The country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, George Obiozor was on Saturday morning set ablaze by gunmen.

The incident happened in Awo- Omamma, the hometown of Mr Obiozor, in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

The gunmen, it was gathered, used Improvised Explosives Devices to destroy the building.

Residents of the area said the gunmen drove into the compound at about 6:15 a.m., shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before they set the house ablaze.

Mr Obiozor’s brother’s houses were also set ablaze, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Properties and valuables worth millions of naira were destroyed in the attack.

“They used explosive devices and petrol gallons to put fire in the building. We entered the building, some parts of the building were still burning, and the properties were burnt to ashes.

“The roofs of the buildings were blown off and scattered around the compound. Those living in the compound are now in fear that the unknown gunmen will likely come to cause more damage,” a resident said.

“The most painful aspect of it was that the houses to Obiozor’s brother were set ablaze by these hoodlums. It was not as much compared to that of Obiozor house,” he added.

Police spokesperson in Imo state, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the attack.

He said no life was lost in the attack.

“There was an attack on Obiozor’s house early this morning. Officially, no report of lives lost,” Mr Abattam said.

Meanwhile, gunmen also killed two officers on Saturday during a deadly attack on a police facility in Umuguma, Owerri West council area of Imo State.

It is unclear, for now, if the two attacks were carried out by the same.

The two attacks, however, have the trademark of IPOB, an outlawed group agitating for the creation of an independent state of Biafra from the South-east of Nigeria and some parts of the South-south.