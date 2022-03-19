Yakubu Gowon, a former military Head of State, has said that Nigeria deserves to be led by its very best in 2023 and beyond.

The General said this on Friday in Abuja when officials of the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) paid him a visit at his Asokoro, Abuja residence.

Mr Gowon emphasised that while he had no partisan involvement with politics, he believed that leaders and citizens at all levels had a duty to sustain peace, progress and national unity of the country.

He also affirmed his conviction that no matter the level of intrigues and circumstances, God would ultimately decide the final outcome.

Mr Gowon said that in the country’s interest, all politicians and their followers must look beyond the struggle for positions and sustain faith in Nigeria.

He urged the mass media to do more towards consolidating national unity.

“Sustain hope, believe in Nigeria and believe in the cause of unity and peace,” Mr Gowon said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that leaders of the PCG earlier had a closed door meeting with the former Head of State.

The leaders include its Deputy National Chairman (North), Musa Kwande, who is also the Baraden of Lafia Emirate, and its Co-ordinator, Ahmed Zagi.

Mr Zagi told reporters that the visit was a matter of courtesy, adding that as an elder statesman, Mr Gowon embraced everyone.

“You all know that our message and mobilisation for the 2023 presidential candidature of Prof Yemi Osinbajo has reached every part of this country.

“And our visit to this great patriot is out of much deserved courtesy rather than partisan considerations,” he said.

He said Mr Osinbajo had never been desperate for positions, but God and his rich credentials had always made things possible for him.

“General Gowon took us down memory lane to scenarios of January 13, 1966 and he believes that the scenario of ascension to high position without desperation or unnecessary intrigues is something that all must consider.

“He said that he never knew that he would occupy that seat and that whoever God has destined to be president would become president, regardless of his circumstances or challenges.

“While expressing his conviction that only God can confer power, Gowon said he has interacted with Nigerians who have a lot to offer when the time comes for them to inherit great responsibilities.

“He counselled that what all citizens need to do is to pray for all candidates being brought forward by various political parties so that we can have the right persons who can further consolidate national unity,” he said.

He added that Mr Gowon also emphasised his long held belief in one united Nigeria, saying that it was only those that could further enhance national unity, peace, progress and development for Nigeria that could truly lead successfully in the years ahead.

2023

Nigerians will be heading to the polls in 2023 to elect new leaders especially at the federal level to steer the ship of the nation for another four years.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was elected in 2015 will be completing his constitutionally guaranteed tenure by 2023.

Many top politicians including the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, have already shown interest in contesting for the top position.

Mr Buhari’s deputy, Mr Osinbajo, has yet to declare his interest formally but many groups have been clamouring for his emergence as a candidate for the presidential slot.

(NAN)

