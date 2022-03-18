The Federal Government is set to speedily enforce a court judgement which on Friday struck down the new section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has indicated.

In what appears to have foreclosed the possibility of an appeal being filed against the judgement, Mr Malami explained that the verdict would be enforced by gazetting the Electoral Act with the “offensive provision” deleted from it.

Mr Malami’s reaction contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, came just hours after the Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, struck down the new provision on Friday.

The new statutory provision had prohibited political appointees from voting as delegates in party conventions or congresses for the election or nomination of candidates.

A lawyer and top member of Action Alliance (AA), one of Nigeria’s fringe political parties, Nduka Edede, had filed a suit at the court to challenge the constitutionality of the provision, with the Attorney-General of the Federation sued as the defendant.

Delivering her judgement on the suit on Friday, Evelyn Ayandike agreed with the plaintiff that the provision conflicted with Nigerian citizens’ rights guaranteed by the constitution.

She noted that the Nigerian constitution already has a provision that mandates appointees of government seeking to contest elections to resign at least 30 days to the date of the election.

Therefore, the judge ruled, any other law mandating such appointees to resign or leave office at any time before that “is unconstitutional, invalid, illegal null and void, “to the extent of its inconsistency to the clear provisions of the Constitution”.

She ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation, to forthwith, delete the said section 84(12) from the body of the Electoral Act, 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the decision aligns with the recent protest by President Muhammadu Buhari against the provision.

The judgement offers a big relief to Mr Buhari, whose request for the removal of the provision from the newly amended Electoral Act was rejected by the Senate earlier in the month.

It also came as a respite to members of the President’s cabinet, including Mr Malami, speculated to have seen the contested provision of the Electoral as a threat to their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

How judgement will be enforced – Malami

Mr Malami hailed the judgement on Friday.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will accordingly give effect to the court judgment in line with the dictates of the law and the spirit of the judgment,” the statement by the minister’s spokesperson stated.

It added that with the judgement, section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is no longer part of Nigerian law.

“The judgment of the court will be recognised by the government printers in printing the Electoral Act.

“The Act will be gazetted factoring the effect of the judgment into consideration and deleting the constitutionally offensive provision accordingly.

“The provision of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 is not part of our law and will be so treated accordingly,” the statement also stated.

The speed with which Mr Malami promised to enforce the judgement runs in sharp contrast with the Buhari administration’s reputation for scant regard for court decisions.

But Mr Malami justified the move being made to enforce the Friday’s judgement citing constitutional provisions as a backing.

“This is in line with the dictates of chapter 7, Part 4, Section 287 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) on enforcement of decisions that makes it a point of duty and obligation on all authorities and persons to have the judgment of the Federal High Court, among others, to be enforced,” the statement stated.

With both the plaintiff who instituted in the suit, and Mr Malami, who appears to be the sole defendant sued in the case, being in agreement with the judgement, it may well be taken that there would be no appeal against the verdict.

A third party not involved in the case at the trial court and suddenly shows interest in pursuing an appeal against the verdict will have to surmount a legal obstacle obtaining the court’s leave to file such appeal.

Advertisements



Buhari’s protest, AA party member’s suit

Mr Buhari had, after signing the bill into the law, written the National Assembly requesting that the provision be expunged from the Electoral Act.

He argued in the request that the provision constituted a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election, in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.

Mr Edede of the AA had subsequently filed his suit at the Federal High Court in Umuahia to seek proper interpretation of Section 84(12) of the New Electoral Act.

Mr Edede, through his lawyer, urged the court to determine whether Section 84(12), when read together with Sections 66(1)(f) 107(1)(f)(137(1)(f) and 182(1)(f) of the 1999 Constitution, was not inconsistent.

His case was upheld by the court on Friday.

But the Friday’s judgement came less than two weeks after another judge of the Abuja division of the same court, Inyang Ekwo, barred President Buhari, the AGF, and the National Assembly from tampering with the newly amended Electoral Act 2022.

Mr Ekwo, ruling on an ex-parte application by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), held that the Electoral Act having become a valid law could not be altered without following the due process of law.