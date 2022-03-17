Come June 7, the outgoing 11th substantive vice-chancellor at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Eyitope Ogunbodede, is expected to hand over to his successor.

The selection process for the new helmsman which had commenced some weeks ago, is expected to be rounded off this morning (Thursday) while the successful candidate will be announced in the afternoon.

The university’s public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, in a short message to PREMIUM TIMES, confirmed that “a vice-chancellor-elect will be unveiled today.”

Mr Olanrewaju, who declined to give further details of the processes, said the interview of the successful candidates had commenced on Monday and was rounded off on Wednesday evening.

Another source on the campus, who does not want to be quoted, for fear of sanctions, confirmed that the joint Senate and Governing Council selection committee would present its report to the larger council meeting on Thursday morning for ratification and eventual announcement.

Selection processes

In 2016, the selection process for the successor of the university’s 10th substantive vice-chancellor, Bamitale Omole, became so rancorous and escalated to full-blown crisis.

The development had then led to the balkanisation of the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the formation of the Congress of Nigerian Iniversities’ Academics (CONUA).

While Mr Omole had reportedly schemed to be succeeded by one of his deputies, Ayobami Salami, the workers of the university alleged imposition and their protests had led to the cancellation of the whole processes.

An acting vice-chancellor, Anthony Elujoba, was appointed, who was in office until June 7, when Mr Ogunbodede assumed office after his appointment via a fresh selection process that was adjudged fair and just by major stakeholders.

Though the nationwide strike by ASUU, which commenced on February 14, and now extended by two months, may have overshadowed the ongoing selection process, members of the university community said the absence of what they described as the “usual noise” is because the process has been transparent and fair.

There are, however, a group of indigenes of Ile-Ife, the university’s host community, who are rooting for one of them, Rufus Adedoyin, a professor of Physiotherapy and former acting dean of the faculty of basic medical sciences on the campus.

The campaigners described him as “a son of the soil” and appealed to the government to appoint him as the first indigene of the ancient town to become a substantive vice-chancellor on the campus since its establishment in 1961.

But some members of the university’s community have condemned the clamour, describing it as an attack on the true essence of a university.

They said the universality of a university is what makes it an ivory tower and that bringing up such sentiments of ethnicity, religion and gender, would reduce the significance of the institution.

Contenders

Apart from Mr Adedoyin, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that 10 other professors from the university also applied and 11 others from outside the institution, making a total of 22 applicants.

However, as of Monday, March 14, when the interview for the shortlisted candidates commenced, only 16 were said to have made the list.

They include Simeon Bamire, a professor of resource economics and deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academics; Kayode Ijadunola, a professor of public health and community medicine and former provost of the university’s college of health sciences; Gbenga Alebiowu, a professor of pharmacy and former provost of the institution’s postgraduate school; and Mabayoje Aluko, a professor of sociology and anthropology and former chairman, committee of deans.

Others include Gbemisola Adeoti, a professor of Literature at the university’s English Language department; Sola Aderounmu, a professor of computer science and engineering; and Bioye Aluko, a professor of estate management.

There are also Jimoh Farinde, a professor of agricultural extension and rural sociology; and Willie Siyanbola, a professor at the centre for energy research and development of the institution.

The only female candidate on the list is Kehinde Taiwo, a professor of food engineering.

Among the external applicants on the list of the shortlisted candidates is a former student and former lecturer at the university and now a celebrated researcher in microbiology in South Africa, Anthony Oko. The details of the remaining four on the list could not be obtained as of the time of filing this report.

Who should be the next VC?

A lecturer at the university and former welfare officer of ASUU on the campus, Chijioke Nwasomba, has said all sentiments should be discarded, insisting that the university deserves a great academic with records of excellence in both administrative and academic capacities.

Mr Nwasomba, who said he has been on the university campus for 31 years, said the institution deserves someone who can turn things around by building on the existing infrastructure and maximise the large expanse of land to venture into mechanised farming.

He said; “There is nothing that should stop OAU from being known in Africa for cassava production or cocoa, using the students and staff. You will use students to do that and introduce work-study groups so that in the next five years you would have huge cocoa seeds that will be planted everywhere. Imagine how this place will be in the next five, 10 years if everywhere is taken over by cocoa.”

He said such a development will also put an end to the perennial crisis of land encroachment between the university community and the host town.

Mr Nwasomba added; “So what this university needs is a man with vision and academics who is outstanding and understands how to run a 21st-century university. A man who talks less but works; a man who will address the welfare needs of staff and attend to some of the challenges of Ife, because Ife is a relatively old university with roads and other infrastructure getting bad everyday.

“The summary is that we want a university that is world class, not a university that will be thinking in the past. And this university has a potential to be a world class university if the correct leadership is enthroned, it has all it takes to become a world class university if it has a leadership that is visionary and great.”