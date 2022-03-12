The sixth batch of Nigerian evacuees from Ukraine arrived Saturday evening at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

They arrived on a plane owned by Azman Air. They were airlifted from Hungary where they had fled following the war in Ukraine.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 1,000 Nigerians earlier arrived from Ukraine in five batches. The returnees had fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries like Poland and Hungary from where they were airlifted to Nigeria.

Hundreds of people have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country about a fortnight ago while over two million people have been displaced.

Details soon…