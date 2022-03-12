The sixth batch of Nigerian evacuees from embattled Ukraine arrived early Friday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
They arrived on a plane owned by Azman Air. They were airlifted from Hungary where they had fled following the war Russia is waging on Ukraine.
Details soon…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION