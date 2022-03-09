Two days after bandits killed 63 vigilantes, the outlaws on Tuesday again killed 19 security agents in the entourage of the Kebbi State deputy governor, Samaila Yombe, in Kanya in Dangu Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

The latest incident occured during a visit by the deputy governor to areas in the state affected by banditry.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits ambushed and killed 63 volunteer vigilante members Sunday morning in Sakaba Local Government Area of the state.

President Muhammadu Buhari again said he was saddened by the attack and called for more proactive efforts from security agents.

Danko Wasagu LGA shares boundaries with Sakaba, both under Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.

The zone shares boundaries with Niger State, which is now one of the worst-hit states by bandits’ attacks.

Danko Wasagu attack

Multiple sources spoken with on the phone said the bandits had targetted the deputy governor, Mr Yombe, who is from Dabai in Zuru Local Government Area.

Mr Yombe confirmed to BBC Hausa Wednesday evening that he was at the village when the bandits struck.

Labaran Magaji, a native of Danko Wasagu, told PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits stormed Kanya around 5 p.m.

“They (bandits) overpowered the security agents present because they fought from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The deputy governor was miraculously saved while his security details were trying to repel the attack. If not because of the soldiers that came, the bandits would have overrun the village and killed the deputy governor,” he said.

He said after the bandits left, more soldiers arrived to chase them while others evacuated the dead security agents.

According to Mr Magaji, 13 soldiers and six police officers attached to the deputy governor’s convoy were killed.

“I know Inspector Idris Libata. He was attached to the deputy governor’s convoy and I saw his dead body yesterday,” he added.

PREMIUM TIMES is yet to independently confirm the number of casualties despite pictures we have of some of them

Why Mr Yombe visited Kanya

Another local source, Ahmed Umar, told this reporter that Mr Yombe, who is from the zone, was at Kanya to sympathise with people of the area over recent bandits’ attacks.

“Some youth protested on Monday over the incessant bandits’ attacks that are recently becoming too much. All the youth in the four areas under Zuru emirate were angry, so Samaila (Mr Yombe) was asked by the governor to reach out to the locals. It is obvious that the bandits heard he was coming and decided to attack him while he was in the village,” he said.

Mr Shehu said he heard that the deputy governor intended to spend the night and visit areas under Sakaba Local Government before the bandits struck.

Kebbi police command spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, did not respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the attack.