The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike, is dead.
A relative of the deceased, who asked not to be named, confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES.
He said Mr Egbunike died Tuesday evening at the National Hospital in Abuja where he had been taken to after falling ill two days earlier.
The police have, however, yet to announce the death and the police spokesperson could not be reached Wednesday morning.
Mr Egbunike headed the panel set up by the police to investigate the embattled deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari over the latter’s links with the international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly called Hushpuppi.
More details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION