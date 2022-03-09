The move by some politicians to launch new political parties ahead of next year’s general elections appears to have ended as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the registration of new parties until after the general election.

In a statement last week by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, INEC also said it has presented the register of the voters registered last year to the 18 political parties it recognises.

The presentation was in compliance with Section 10(3) of the newly signed Electoral Act 2022, which states that “the Commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and

addresses of each person registered during that year.”

INEC said it registered 10,329,413 new voters under its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in 2021. It said the result of the exercise was released on February 21.

The exercise also considered applications for voter transfer and requests for replacement of PVCs, and undertook updates of voters’ information records, among others, with 3,329,204 voters completing their registration out of the 6,082,639 who applied online.

The presentation of the register to the 18 parties appears to have further foreclosed the chances of the politicians participating in the 2023 general election as a “Third Force” to challenge the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Third Force proponents had formed at least two new political groups filled with prominent politicians from different parts of the country.

The first was the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) which was launched in September 2021. Its champions include a former governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed; a former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Pat Utomi; a former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega; and a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke. Mr Ahmed later clarified that he remains a member of the PDP under which he served as Kwara governor for eight years.

With its slogan “Save Democracy, Rescue the Nation,” the other “Third Force” political group, called The National Movement (TNM), was launched in February in Abuja.

This group was convened by a former two-term Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who said its formation was borne out of the need to rescue Nigeria from the grips of politicians who do not see beyond elections.

Many of the speakers at the launch of the political movement, including Mr Kwankwaso, are members of either the APC or the PDP, the political parties they want to dislodge in 2023.

Failed outing

The plan for a third force is not peculiar to the aforementioned groups, however. A similar attempt was made by some political actors ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

With names like Oby Ezekwesili, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Moghalu, Donald Duke, Tope Fasua and Fela Durotoye, the group had vowed to stop the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the come back of the PDP.

The activity of the group was much pronounced on social media until it fizzled out as the elections drew closer.

The plan of the politicians was to unite their forces under the Presidential Aspirants Coming Together (PACT) and produce a candidate but this turned out to be a mirage.

When Mr Durotoye emerged as PACT’s consensus candidate after a contentious exercise, aspirants such as Merrs Moghalu and Sowore backed out of the arrangement and continued to pursue their aspirations under their respective political parties.

The failure of the then third force was later ascribed to lack of funds to match the big players in Nigeria’s dominant parties, lack of political structures and disagreements among the leading participants.

New Third Force can’t participate in 2023 election

Going by provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, the hope that any of the new political groups may field candidates in the coming general elections has again been blocked. This is because the electoral law has ruled out registration of new parties before the next elections.

A top official of INEC, who asked not to be named as he has no permission to speak on the topic, gave PREMIUM TIMES an insight into the options left for the third force.

The source, on Friday, said INEC did not deliberately shut the registration window against the third force, but only acted as prescribed by the law.

“We simply complied with what the law said. But ultimately, we are going to have another register of voters before the 2023 election. You know that all the CVR we have been doing since June 28 last year, we stopped or suspended it at some point for election purposes.

“I cannot tell you the exact day that decision will be implemented. We will first clean up the data before making another list of voters to be presented to political parties before the 2023 election.

“What we are trying to do, the new Electoral Act mandates that we present the list of those that registered in 2021. Between November and December, or January, INEC will now present the last updated national registered voters to all the 18 political parties,” the source told this newspaper.

Advertisements



“A new party cannot join as you know that the new law speaks in respect to that.”

The view expressed by the INEC official is contained in Section 5, Article 75 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates that “application for registration as a political party shall be duly submitted to the Commission not later than 12 months before a general election.”

Last week, INEC announced February 25, 2023, as the new date for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, a change from February 18, 2023, it published earlier.

Seeking alternatives

While some of the proponents of the third force agenda are hoping for a sort of policy change in favour of the movement, some others have commenced working on alternative plans.

For Mr Utomi, the third force agenda can still be realised if an existing small political party can give its ticket to their candidate.

Speaking last Thursday during a visit to his former party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Utomi reiterated his commitment to the third force agenda and emphasised the need for a break from the norm of electing leaders with no interest of the people.

The former presidential candidate of the ADC did not disclose whether he has joined the race for the presidency again. His visit, however, came two days after INEC’s decision nullified the registration of a new party before 2023.

Mr Utomi, currently the chairman of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), a coalition that led to his wing of the “Third Force Movement”, said they are not relenting on building a coalition that will provide an alternative platform to the APC and PDP.

“It is a committee that was set up to manage several political parties, several civil movements into one platform to contest the 2023 elections, but more than contesting the 2023 elections, is to provide direction for our country,” he noted.

Mr Kwankwaso, or his part, said he would dump his current party, the PDP, before the end of March.

While the former Kano governor has not disclosed his next party, there are reports that he has met with leaders of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 elections.

He did not respond to calls and messages from PREMIUM TIMES seeking more details of his plans.

Messrs Kwankwaso and Utomi taking different directions towards the 2023 presidential race is an indication that there may be no united third force to challenge the APC and the PDP in the next general election.