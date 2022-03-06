Although killings by non-state actors continued in Nigeria last week (February 27 to March 5), fewer people were killed during the week than at any week since the start of the year.

At least 10 people were killed last week, with the killings occurring in two states of the federation.

The victims include two people who were lynched for allegedly stealing mobile phones and eight persons killed by bandits in the troubled Zamfara State.

The figure represents a drastic decline when compared to the previous week when 62 people were killed across the country.

The number of victims is also the lowest in 2022 after the third week of January when 20 people were killed.

PREMIUM TIMES has since November last year been compiling, weekly, the killings by non-state actors. Only incidents reported in the media are included in the compilation. Thus, unreported cases are not included.

Below are the recorded incidents last week:

Zamfara

Bandits identified with the notorious kingpin, Dankarami, killed eight of the 10 men they kidnapped in Zurmi in Zamfara State due to the failure of their relatives to pay a N6 million ransom.

The bandits abducted the victims on September 1, 2021, after a failed attempt to attack the local government headquarters.

Anambra

Two persons, suspected to have stolen a cell phone and other valuables from a woman, were on Wednesday night set ablaze by an angry mob at Upper Iweka motor park in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Eyewitnesses said as the suspects were being beaten, other people around brought tyres and petrol and set them ablaze.

Smoke out criminals

It is not clear if the decline in incidents and casualties is due to the efforts of security agencies but President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly pledged his administration’s efforts to tackle banditry and other criminality across the country.

One of such pledges was after a January 5 incident when bandits invaded about five communities in Bukkuyum and Anka local government areas of Zamfara State, killing over 200 villagers and setting many houses ablaze.

Reacting, Mr Buhari described the incident as an “act of desperation by mass murderers” who are “under relentless pressure” from the military.

The president assured Zamfara residents that the army and the airforce are working together to track and eliminate the perpetrators.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces who are well equipped to effectively confront these enemies of humanity,” the president said.

Also, there was no report of killings in Niger State, which had been one of the hotbeds of banditry in 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 200 people were killed by bandits in the first three weeks of 2022. However, last week, the military announced that over 200 bandits were killed in the state.

Get involved

Last Tuesday, President Buhari urged Nigerians to get more interested in working with security agencies to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

In an address at the opening ceremony of the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), the president said more could be achieved in bringing law and order to various parts of the country with the full cooperation of citizens.

“Security is not just a military concern but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited.

“Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing,’’ he said.