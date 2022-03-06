President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be in charge of governance in the country as he departed for London on Sunday.

The President disclosed this while speaking to State House Correspondents shortly before his trip to the UK for a medical check-up.

Mr Buhari said Mr Osinbajo would be assisted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff.

As of the time of filing this report there was no indication the President sent a letter to the Senate indicating the transfer of power to the VP in his absence in the country, which is the constitutional thing to do.

The President said his absence from the country would not affect the running of the government.

He said: ”Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented – the Vice President is there, constitutionally when I am away he is in charge; and the Secretary to the government and the chief of staff. So, no problem.”

The President had initially planned to leave Kenya directly for London after attending a UNEP programme but made an abrupt return to the country before eventually departing Abuja for London on Sunday.

Despite criticisms, Mr Buhari has been going to London for medical treatments since he assumed office as a democratically-elected President in 2015.