President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday departed Abuja for routine medical check-up in London.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had initially planned to embark on the trip from Nairobi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in that country.
The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement, said the president would from Kenya proceed to London for ”routine medical checks that will last for a maximum of two weeks.”
However, the president returned to Abuja on Friday at about 1.p.m before embarking on the London trip on Sunday.
Since his assumption of office as a democratically-elected President in 2015, Mr Buhari has been going to London for medical treatment over ailments that remain unknown to Nigerians.
(NAN)
