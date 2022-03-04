The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday affirmed the permanent forfeiture of properties seized from Kola Aluko, an ally of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former petroleum minister.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) valued one of the forfeited properties in Abuja at $18 million.

A federal judge, Okon Abang, had in January 2020, granted a request by the EFCC for final forfeiture of the assets traced to Mr Aluko.

The anti-graft agency, had in the forfeiture request said the $18 million edifice located in Abuja which is “very close to the seat of power at the Presidential Villa, is made up of a Guest House, Boys Quarters, Security Outpost, Swimming Pool and Underground Control Room for the remote control of electrical appliances in the property.”

“The property is furnished with luxury and very expensive items,” EFCC added.

The other five properties include Plot 1390 Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, Lagos and Plot 1391, Tiamiyu Savage, Victoria Island, popularly called Avenue Towers.

The order for final forfeiture of the assets was preceded by earlier interim order issued by Mr Abang in 2016.

Appeal Court judgement

Delivering its verdict, on Friday, a three-man panel of the Court of Appeal headed by Elfrieda Williams-Dawodu held that Mr Aluko’s appeal against the confiscation of his properties lacked merit.

Mrs Williams-Dawodu, who delivered the lead judgment, agreed with the argument by lawyer to the EFCC, Victor Ukagwu that the Mr Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja was right to have ordered the forfeiture of Mr Aluko’s assets to the federal government.

Mr Aluko in his appeal marked: CA/A/617/2020, challenged the decision of the trial court in January 2020.

While Mrs Alison-Madueke fled Nigeria to the United Kingdom in 2015, shortly after leaving government, the EFCC has continued to confiscate several assets of her associates that were proceeds of the former minister’s alleged theft of public funds.