The National Drugs Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged Abba Kyari, a suspended deputy commissioner of police, and six others with offences of illegal cocaine dealing.

The agency announced this via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

It said it filed the charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

This came as the Attorney-General of the Federation began the move to extradite Mr Kyari to the United States over separate charges of fraud.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Thursday that the AGF has filed an application for Mr Kyari’s extradition following a request for him by the U.S. authorities.

U.S. authorities had last year named Mr Kyari among five alleged conspirators of Ramon Abass a.k.a Huspuppi, an Instagram celebrity, in a $1.1 million fraud perpetrated against a Qatari businessperson.

The NDLEA filed eight narcotic charges against Mr Kyari at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

The other defendants charged alongside with the police officer are: ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector John Nuhu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

According to the charges signed by Joseph Sunday, Director of Legal Services of the anti-narcotics agency, Mr Kyari and his co-defendants, who were members of Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, had between January 19 and 25, this year, dealt in 17. 55 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the Natural Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, CAP 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The agency also alleged that Mr Kyari and his men also unlawfully tampered with 21.25kg worth of cocaine.

Two of the defendants – Umeibe and Ezenwanne – were accused of conspiring with others at large, to import 21.35kg of cocaine into the country.

More details later…