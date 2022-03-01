All 19 government agencies needed to help improve Nigeria’s conditions for doing business fell short of an agreed complaint resolution time in 2020 and 2021, a government report says.

The ministries, departments and agencies are listed on a government platform called Reportgov, which receives complaints and feedback from the public and passes them to the relevant authorities for action.

This effort is coordinated by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and the key expectation is for MDAs to respond to complaints within 72 hours as approved by the Federal Executive Council.

A report, which assesses MDA’s response time, and their compliance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s executive order(EO1) on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the business environment, said agencies were not doing enough to meet the timeline.

In a press release announcing the report, Jumoke Oduwole, the special adviser to President Buhari on Ease of Doing Business, said the MDAs were not doing enough to deliver on the 72-hour complaint resolution timeframe.

“MDA compliance to the 72-hr timeline mandated by the Federal Executive Council for complaint resolution on the ReportGov.NG platform leaves a lot of room for improvement,” she said.

“The report shows that all agencies fell short of the timeline for resolution and the result establishes the need to intensify EO1 compliance across all MDAs towards making Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business. As the PEBEC moves to consolidate the business climate reforms of the past six years, a renewed emphasis will be placed on improving the technology maturity level of MDAs for improved service delivery to all Nigerians,” the report said.

She said the ReportGov platform will be strengthened with the listing of all PEBEC priority MDAs and wider communication of the platform to drive up feedback from the private sector.

“Notwithstanding the challenges, the Nigerian business environment recorded some progress, particularly with the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 on August 7, 2020, which has been adjudged as Nigeria’s most significant business legislation in three decades,” the report said.

The 19 MDAs are listed below:

1. Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP)

2 Citizens & Business Department – Federal Ministry of Interior (CBD-FMI)

3 Commercial Law Department (Trademark Registry)

4 Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

5 Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)

6 Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)

7 Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

8 National Agency For Food And Drug Administration (NAFDAC)

9 National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP)

10 Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)

11 Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)

12 Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

13 Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS)

14 Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

15 Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS)

16 Nigeria Customs Services (NCS)

17 Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

18 Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC)

19 Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON)