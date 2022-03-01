The bills to grant full financial and administrative autonomy to local governments have been passed by the Senate.
The bills seek to amend the Constitution to repeal the state joint local government account and provide for a special account where all allocations due to the local governments councils, from the federation account and state government shall be paid.
In the bill, each local government council is to create and maintain its own special account to be called Local Government Allocation Account into which all the allocations will be paid.
The legislations also mandate each state to pay to local government councils in its area of jurisdiction such proportion of its internally generated revenue on such terms and in such manner as may be prescribed by the House of Assembly.
For administrative autonomy, the bill seeks to allow local governments to conduct their own elections.
READ ALSO: LG autonomy not for NASS to address – Gbajabiamila
The lawmakers also voted in favour of financial autonomy for State Houses of Assembly and judiciary.
During the voting process, the Senate witnessed over 73 votes – the threshold required for such bills to pass.
Voting on all 68 proposed amendments to the Constitution is underway.
The lawmakers are voting electronically.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION