1. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Abrogate the State Joint Local Government Account and Provide for a Special Account into which shall be paid all Allocations due to Local Government Councils from the Federation Account and from the Government of the State; and for Related Matters.

2. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to establish Local Government as a Tier of Government and Guarantee their Democratic Existence, Tenure; and for Related Matters.

3. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Name Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; and for Related Matters.

4. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area; and for Related Matters.

5. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; and for Related Matters.

6. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Change the Name Barikin Ladi Local Government Area; and for Related Matters.

7. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct name Atigbo Local Government Area; and for Related Matters.

8. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct the Name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and for Related Matters.

9. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Financial Independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary; and for Related Matters.

10. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to compel persons to obey or comply with Legislative Summons; and for Related Matters.

11. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Regulate the First Session and Inauguration of Members-Elect of the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

12. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Institutionalize Legislative Bureaucracy in the Constitution; and for Related Matters.

13. Bill for an Act to Provide for the Procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withhold Assent; and for Related Matters.

14. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide the Procedure for Overriding Executive Veto in Respect of Money Bill; and for Related Matters.

15. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Procedure of Removing Presiding Officers of the Legislature; and for Related Matters.

16. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide Pension for Presiding Officers of the National Assembly; and for Related Matters.

17. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish the Federal Revenue Court and the Revenue Court of a State; and for Related Matters.

18. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Further Strengthen the Judiciary for Timely Dispensation of Justice; and for Related Matters.

19. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide the timelines within which Civil and Criminal Cases are heard and determined at Trial and Appellate Courts in Order to Eliminate unnecessary delay in Justice Administration and Delivery; and for Related Matters.

20. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Ensure Uniformity in the Retirement Age and pension Rights of Judicial Officers of Superior Courts of Records; and for Related Matters.

21. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete the Reference to the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act, Criminal Procedure Code or Evidence Act; and for Related Matters.

22. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Exclude the Period of Intervening Events in the Computation of Time for Determining Pre-election Petitions, Election Petitions and Appeals therefrom; and for Related Matters.

23. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow Court or Tribunal Proceedings to be Conducted remotely, Virtually, Online or through any Media Platform or Technological Innovation; and for Related Matters.

Advertisements



24. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Interpretation of Judicial Office to include Courts or Tribunals created by an Act of the National Assembly or a State House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

25. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Post Call Qualification of the Secretary of the National Judicial Council; and for Related Matters.

26. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Permit Public Servants to Engage in Healthcare Education, Production and Services beyond Farming; and for Related Matters.

27. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Impose the requirement of fair Hearing in the process of Recommendation of Removal of Judicial Officers by the State Judicial Service Commission; and for Related Matters.

28. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include Judges of the National Industrial Court in the Composition of Election Tribunal; and for Related Matters.

29. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Move Airports from Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

30. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Fingerprints, Identification and Criminal Records from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

31. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Delete prisons in the Exclusive Legislative List and Redesignate it as Correctional Services in the Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

32. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to move Railway from the Exclusive Legislative List to Concurrent Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

33. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to allow States Generate, Transmit and Distribute Electricity in Area covered by the National Grid; and for Related Matters.

34. Bill for an Act to Alter Part I of the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Value Added Tax on the Exclusive Legislative List; and for Related Matters.

35. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

36. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand the Scope of Citizenship by Registration; and for Related Matters.

37. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Affirmative Action for Women in Political Party Administration; and for Related Matters.

38. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide Criteria for Qualification to become an Indigene of a State in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

39. Bill for an Act to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to Enforce Compliance with Remittance of Accruals into and Disbursement of Revenue from the Federation Account and Streamline the Procedure for Reviewing the Revenue Allocation Formula; and for Related Matters.

40. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance the Independence of Certain Bodies; and for Related Matters.

41. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Remove Transitional Lawmaking Powers from the Executive Arms of Government; and for Related Matters.

42. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Expand Immunity to the Legislative and Judicial Arms of Government; and for Related Matters.

43. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Time within which the Executive shall present to the National Assembly any Treaty between the Federation and any other Country for Enactment; and for Related Matters.

44. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the period within which the President or the Governor of State shall present the Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly or House of Assembly; and for Related Matters.

45. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the President or Governors to submit the Names of Persons Nominated as Ministers or Commissioners within thirty days of taking the Oath of Office for Confirmation by the Senate or State Houses of Assembly, and for Related Matters.

46. Bill for an Act to Alter Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to include Presiding Officers of the National Assembly in the Membership of the National Security Council; and for Related Matters.

47. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish State Security Council; and for Related Matters.

48. Bill for an Act to Alter the Second Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Empower the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly Powers to summon the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governors of States to answer Questions on issues on which the National and State Houses of Assembly have the Power to make Law; and for Related Matters.

49. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to reduce the Period within which the President or the Governor of a State may authorize the withdrawal of Monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in the absence of an Appropriations Act from six months to three months; and for Related Matters.

50. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Replace the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation with the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federal Government; and for Related Matters.

51. Bill for an Act to Establish the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federal Government separate from the Office of the Accountant –General of the Federation; and for Related Matters.

52. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Specify the Timeframe for the Conduct of Population Census; and for Related Matters.

53. Bill for an Act to Establish the Office of the Attorney–General of the Federation and of the State separate from the Office of the Minister of Justice or Commissioners for Justice of the state in order to make the Offices Attorneys–General Independent and Insulated from Partisanship; and for Related Matters.

54. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for a State of the Nation and State of the State Address by the President and Governor; and for Related Matters.

55. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Include Former Heads of the National Assembly in the Council of State; and for Related Matters.

56. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for the Termination of Tenure of Certain Elected Officials on Account of a Change of Political Party; and for Related Matters.

57. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Enhance existing Provisions on the Formation of Political Parties; and for Related Matters.

58. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Independent Candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils Elections; and for Related Matters.

59. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Diaspora Voting; and for Related Matters.

60. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the Office of the Mayor for the Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja; and for Related Matters.

61. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for Appointment of a Minister from the FCT; and for Related Matters.

62. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Correct the Error in the definition of the Boundary of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; and for Related Matters.

63. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to make Free, Compulsory and Basic Education a Fundamental Right of all Citizens under Chapter IV of the Constitution; and for Related Matters.

64. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to further define Acts that Constitute Torture, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment; and for Related Matters.

65. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Require the Government to Direct its Policy towards ensuring Rights to Food and Food Security in Nigeria; and for Related Matters.

66. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Reflect the Establishment and Core Functions of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; and for Related Matters.

67. Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Establish the National and State Councils of Traditional Rulers to advise the President and Governors on Matters Related to Customs, Security and Public Order; and for Related Matters.

68. Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to, Provide Reserved Quota for Women; and for Related Matters.