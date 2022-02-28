Sean Melbourne is the Head of Climate Change and Energy, West Africa, of the Foreign CommonWealth and Development Office of the British High Commission in Abuja. In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, he speaks on Nigeria’s capacity to mitigate climate change as stated in the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) last year, the issue of dirty fuel, the state of the country’s rich biodiversity and how the United Kingdom government is partnering the Nigerian government to achieve green development.

Mr Melbourne believes that Nigeria is on track in its commitment to mitigate climate change effects, and that the country can effectively curb dirty fuel importation if the capacity to refine crude effectively is put in place in the country.

Excerpts:

PT: In your general view, to what extent is the UK government assisting Nigeria in terms of climate change, mitigation and the commitment of the country to scale down on carbon emission?

Melbourne: I would say that we have a close and deepening relationship with Nigeria on many issues actually, especially on tackling climate change and environmental issues. We warmly welcomed the submission of Nigeria’s enhanced National Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in July last year, which was widely praised by independent experts. So Nigeria is doing its bit at least, to tackle climate change. And equally, we welcomed the net zero commitment by His excellency, President Buhari made at COP 26. The publication of his energy transition plan serves a future vision for a low carbon economy. And most of all, in many respects, the sense that the President gave to the Climate Change Act shortly after Cop 26, which should help mainstream climate and environmental considerations throughout national policy making a really important signal of intent. Now, some of these things with the NDC 2030 Climate Change Act is something that needs to be adhered to for decades. But nonetheless, Nigeria is playing its role, and that’s really, really important, because as the giant of Africa, it is the biggest economy and the biggest population. Nigeria, I think, is setting an example and I think it’s done that in recent months with those steps mentioned above .

PT: It is one thing to pass a law, sign it, which is so important just as the president has done. But the implementation of such laws is oftentimes a different ball game. Is this something you think that we will get right?

Melbourne: I hope so. And so, what Nigeria is actually pledged in terms of the nationally determined contribution is a 20 per cent reduction in emissions and greenhouse gas emissions by 2020. By itself, it will use its own resources or divert resources to enable that to happen. There’s a bigger target of 47 per cent . But that is dependent and quite rightly so on Nigeria, receiving international support, be it from the private sector or public sector, to increase climate finance, to enable it to reach even higher goals. So it is a question of greater collaboration with Nigeria, over the coming years, over the next critical decades, scientists tell us this is the only decade and the UK wants to play its role supporting Nigeria in achieving its climate ambition. And we will play that.

PT: As of now, in specific terms, to what extent is the UK playing that “assisting” role?

Melbourne: So I mentioned that Nigeria has an enhanced NDC. Comprehensive that’s backed up by better data. It added the waste and water sectors for the first time. Not many people know that the UK is sponsoring as embedded in the national NDC facilitator in the environment ministry, and his job essentially is to coordinate all the various agencies and ministries that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Getting them to participate, to submit their sectoral action plans, and also coordinating the donors so that the donors aren’t you know, duplicating each other is complementarity. And they help put together this composite comprehensive NDC, which, I mean, I will say it’s good, but it doesn’t matter.

What I say is the independent analysts, such as the climate action tracker, say that this is a good NDC. But to get to the crux of your question, so very well, this, as Alok Sharma says, is the year of implementation. Many things were pledged to Cop 26. If that comes to pass, we will be on track to limit global warming to certainly below two degrees and ideally, below 1.5. But there must be a will to do that. Now is the year of implementation, including for Nigeria.

So I was pleased to see the Honourable Minister of State, very recently, at the end of January, outline her vision for the ministry and for the federal government as a whole in how they are going to tackle the various aspects of climate change, including biodiversity loss. And, you know, the media were there, various MDAs with their international donors were there including ourselves. So it’s great, that vision has been set down, that now we need to crack on, we need to get the investments. And this money crucially, also needs to reach the grassroots. And it’s not just a question of the government, you know, the government needs to do this, and the government needs to do that. It’s also a question of harnessing the power of business and civil society. So that’s what needs to happen. I’m sure it will over the coming months or years.

PT: Are there specific climate friendly projects currently being implemented by your commission in Nigeria?

Melbourne: Yeah, I mean, we’ve got numerous projects. There’s two projects, I think we’re mentioning this programme called UK Pact. That’s the name of the programme. And that’s our flagship mitigation programme. It started in Nigeria last year. And it supports initiatives for nature-based solutions to climate change, protecting nature and biodiversity and also energy efficiency. There’s another programme that is also a standout programme. It’s called Propcom Mai-Karfi. And that’s an eight-year rural agriculture market development programme. And in line with its adaptation and mitigation objectives, the programme has made more than 700,000 people more resilient to the impact of climate change. So elements of the programme include, for example, improved cookstoves at solar drying and solar irrigation, plastic waste management, and recycling commercial agroforestry. So that again, I think,is a standout programme, but there are many others as well. For example, supporting solar home systems in Nigeria.

PT: Can you name states where we have these programmes being implemented ?

Melbourne: The following programme is mainly in the UK Pact programme and is active in seven states all around Nigeria geographically, including where we are now FCT. So, some programmes do have a dual geographic focus such as that agricultural sort of programme I just mentioned, but others are more widespread. So and perhaps it’s worth mentioning that we hope to start a programme very soon in Lagos, the urban climate action programme that’s focused on the city and it’s basically a climate mitigation programme. Lagos is one of four African cities as a pilot for that programme. So again, it’s nice to see you know, Lagos in a pioneering sense, contributing to the fight.

PT: Is the Lagos project starting soon or something?

Melbourne: Yes. It should start this year. So the business case has been approved. We’re working out the details, but the announcement has already been made. It was actually made at COP 26.

PT: So with these programmes and the existing ones you’ve mentioned, are there specific amounts that the UK government pushed into the programme? And who are the implementing ministries of these programmes? Or are they being implemented directly by the UK government officials in your embassy?

Melbourne: Yeah, it’s a good question. I mean, Nigeria, of course, has a federal system. So we work partly in close collaboration with the federal government of Nigeria, as we passed. But also we can’t forget the states and how important they are, for example, they allocate land, I understand. So we need to work with states and some of these nature-based solutions, contracts and agricultural projects. So we do a mixture of both. I think there’s another thing worth mentioning, as well. There’s the federal and state governments, there’s the executive, but there’s also the National Assembly, I think, also can play a critical role in holding the government to account for speeding up climate change. Where is Nigerian taxpayers money going, where’s our oil revenue going? So for the Climate Change Act, the UK government gave some modest but important technical assistance and advice, when the act was repealed.

So in its development stages, and we got feedback, saying this was really, really important. We shared our experience of the establishment of the UK Climate Change Act back in 2008, demonstrating how that can boost low carbon development, green jobs, etc. In the UK, and how that can be transposed in Nigeria, we want to build on that. So the minister, the Honourable Minister of Environment, you know, she says, we have no time to lose, we need to implement the Act. Now, It’s been passed. That’s all very well. So we are looking at providing support to ensure that some of the key provisions in that act are actually implemented. So we will be sharing that on social media and then other areas over the coming months. But the reason I mentioned that as an example, is because we’re partly working with the executives in the federal ministry of environment but also a wonderful collaboration with the National Assembly, because they have such an important oversight role. And with the creation of the National Climate Action, climate counsellor exam.

PT: So how will you say that has fared so far? Are there key things you would like to say about these projects? Like in the north, where you mentioned agriculture projects, we know the issue of land degradation in the north, which is pushing the herders down to the south. So are there specific projects you are implementing in that regard?

Melbourne: Yeah, the Propcom Mai-Karfi is one project. A continuation of that project, plus, not necessarily a new or inspiring neck, but you know,Reduced Methane Emission Rice Production programme, for example, is one aspect of that programme as well, and also increasing the yields for food security. So that’s something we’re very proud of working with local farmers. I think, you know, land degradation is a very big issue. I mean, Nigeria is one of the top 10 countries in the world most vulnerable to climate change. And there are some key events coming up this year, aside from COP 27, and shadow shake.

So before that, we have the UN conference certification. And we have the Conference of the convention of biological diversity coming up. One is in May ,one is in August. And Nigeria again can play a catalytic important role, because Nigeria has just taken on the presidency of the Pan African Agency of the Great Green So it has a responsibility and a role, I think, to attract those investments, some of which were pledged at the one planet Summit, which France hosted last year. Some more pledges were made at companies to coordinate that and make sure it goes to those areas in northern Nigeria. And that belt, actually, that’s Sahel where desertification is a huge issue and threatens livelihoods in the conflict.

PT: In instances where the UK commits resources to get these kinds of projects out, to what extent do you try to ensure that they actually happen in terms of value for money, in terms of even things happening?

Melbourne: Yeah, they are really, really important. All our projects are audited. Primarily, we have auditors, and so it’s something we take very, very seriously. Indeed, the UK taxpayer wants to make sure its investments, its technical assistance is, you know, having the maximum impact, the maximum value and reaching the poorest, the ultimate beneficiaries not just disappearing. So it’s a really good question. But, you know, there are colleagues in the MSC manager programmes that ensure robust monitoring and evaluation. And there’s a sort of new framework, actually, as well, where all UK aid must take into account climate environmental considerations, if it’s doing harm, that projects are going to be stopped. So that’s a fairly new framework that we have, and we must attend to our hope together, that ensures that most of them will get the same 100 per cent . But most of it, you know, does what it says on improving the lives and livelihoods of people in Nigeria.

PT: In the aspect of biodiversity preservation, which extends to wildlife and forest resources as well. Every now and again, we hear of interceptions of stuff like pangolin, elephant tusks and wood. Now, we have this understanding that there is a very low law enforcement helping to stop or to deal with this kind of situation. We do know that the UK and a few other governments have tried to help strengthen Nigeria’s capabilities in terms of the law enforcement justice system. These things go to Asia mostly like wood and all of that. Do you have any role in that? Or what are the UK government doing specifically to help with the law enforcement aspects to make sure that those who commit these kinds of acts, are held accountable?

Melbourne: Yeah, and that is really a good question. Nigeria has some precious wildlife across West Africa. And, you know, the illegal wildlife trade is a massive global problem. You mentioned some of the linkages to East Asia, particularly. So we are working with Nigerian law enforcement, we are working with Nigerian customs to try and improve intercepts to ensure that people who engage in this activity are brought to justice . In fact, on the third of March, I believe there’s an event in the visual where some of these issues will be highlighted and some of the efforts to tackle it and books have been highlighted. We will be speaking alongside the Ministry of Environment, and customs, German Embassy, and U.S. colleagues. So that is a fantastic example of collaboration. But law enforcement is only one side of the coin, that by itself will not be successful. Some people will travel, engage in illegal wildlife trade.

It is extremely poor, but it’s in dire poverty. And so we must also support livelihoods as well. So it reduces the perverse incentive to sort of track animals such as elephant tusks, or pangolin scales, or whatever it is. So you need both approaches at the same time. So we are working very closely with the Wildlife Conservation programme, for example, on Cross River, and I was really pleased to visit Cross River in November, and see some of their fantastic work, to see some of the fantastic to see grave work of the rangers who have an almost impossible task. But do that task with great dedication, with no finite resource, but they’re working closely with wildlife conservation society closely with us and other partners to try and protect Nigeria’s heritage. Because at the end of the day, if that would like that rose would work with those animals being trafficked.

PT: We’re talking about refiners in Europe; we have a situation where the constituents of fuel that is imported to Nigeria go out of standard, which definitely has huge environmental implications?

Melbourne: Yeah, I think what’s going to help is for Nigeria to have its own refining capacity. And Mr Dangote has been working for a long, long time on his super super sized refinery, down in southern Nigeria. So that will stop the slightly odd situation of Nigeria’s crude going to Europe or wherever and then coming back as petrol or diesel, adulterated or otherwise. So, I mean, this is more of a trade and investment point than a law enforcement point. But you have really never neatly also made the climate connections as well, but having one’s own refining capacity will help on both angles. Absolutely.

PT: What are the key achievements of you and your team in Nigeria since your arrival?

Melbourne: When I arrived, my position here in Nigeria didn’t exist, so there was no person on Climate. The fact that I was appointed in itself, is a signal of the rising importance of the climate change agenda throughout the world. And that 8s why the world came together at COP 26 last year to try and address decisions that could lead to a transformative change in terms of what I am most proud of in my two and half years here apart from working with my fantastic colleagues who always support me, I think it is working in tandem with the Ministry of Environment and the National Assembly in getting that Climate change Bill over the line. Providing that technical support and advice, and lo and behold, a few months later I was passed. I think that, for the first time, there’s a legal framework in addressing climate issues in Nigeria. I think only very few people realise how important that is. The NDC is great, but the Climate Change Act has legal force and I think if properly implemented, Nigeria will get great investment into climate change projects and I think we would get a more current piece of responses as well from the public-private sector within Nigeria. So I think it was a really important signal. It lays that solid platform for climate action going forward.

PT: We understand that the issue of crude oil is Nigeria’s economic lifeblood, and as the Head of Climate Change and Energy of the British Foreign CommonWealth and Development Office, is there sustainable energy in place of fossil fuel you think Nigeria should adopt in order to curb excessive carbon emissions in the country?

Melbourne: Yeah, I will say something generic and then I will come to Nigeria. To deliver the Paris agreement the global transition to green power needs to progress 46 times faster than the present. So it is really important that we derail drastically from oil and gas and coal. Fossil fuels account for over 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions. However, I would say your statement about oil and gas being the lifeblood of Nigeria that was 20 years ago. It is not true anymore. Oil and gas revenues are quite important for government coffers and foreign exchange. But what we’ve seen about Nigeria in that last 10-15 years ago is that other sectors have become much more important and have some diversification. So for example the ICT and Nollywood sectors are thriving. In Nigeria you have entrepreneurs second to none, and your renewable energy potential is also huge. But only if you get the right policy framework and incentives to attract investments, I think you are getting there, I think your Economic Sustainability plans post Covid-19 is a pretty solid plan.

We have recently sponsored a study which shows that if you remove VAT in Customs from the importation of solar standalone systems you will massively increase the uptake of that system in Nigeria from something like 700,000 by 2025 to 2.75 million and that’s a fantastic energy access. It is fantastic for the poor or more than that. Although, the ministry of finance might lose a little bit of revenue over five years for removal of that duty. Once you get beyond that five years, you will get that revenue back in upto nine folds through the establishment of successful businesses and other taxes. So there is a massive win-win that we would really like to see in Nigeria. The study is publicly available . We’ve shared it widely with the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Finance. We’ve shared it with a lot of people and we’ve had a couple of workshops on it. The study is pretty clear, stark with a really great source of data to support policy making that is why we did it. So I hope over the course of this year, some of those recommendations would be made.

PT: Have you shared this policy with the government?

Melbourne: Yes!

PT: What kind of feedback have you received?

Melbourne: I don’t think they have given a definitive answer yet. But I am hoping that they will study this carefully. But I think the evidence is overwhelming and it is positive not just from an environmental view but from a socio-economic and even physical perspective. I think there’s a lot of reasons to move quickly from an oil & gas economy to lower carbon alternatives. It is not gonna happen tomorrow, and I think for gas in particular, you know there’s perhaps a lawless transition fuel. There are a couple of studies where you know if you switch cooking methods from Kerosene, firewood or charcoal using your own natural resources that have climate socio-economic benefits. By a transition totally, if money is poured into oil & gas at the current rate eventually there is a risk of stranded assets, and everywhere around Nigeria, people are developing their renewable alternatives. We are seeing the cost of renewables such as solar come down massively over weeks and years.

PT: How’s your agency working with multinational companies like Shell to deal with gas flaring and oil pollution in the Niger Delta?

Melbourne: You have raised a really important issue. We have talked alot about carbon emission. Methane is a much potent greenhouse gas. Nigeria is one of the biggest Methane emitters in the world. So tackling it is also really important. Aside from the facts, the government again loses revenue by flaring. Some flaring can happen for health and safety reasons. But the majority can be utilised much better or stopped completely. We are really pleased to see Nigeria join the global methane pledge, it was yet another announcement at COP 26. We have a UK programme called Foster which supports the oil & gas sector on how this flaring can be controlled efficiently. You also mentioned soot issues, that is a bit wider than flaring, you need appropriate punishment for those engaged in illegal activities that is where a lot of the soots come from. It is quite pleasing to see Nigeria in its enhanced NDC, a recognition of the problem of gas flaring and its fugitive missions which is slightly different from oil and gas fields and the willingness to tackle them. That is where the 47 per cent unconditional emission reduction comes in. We need international investors to work hand-in-hand with Nigeria to tackle those methane emissions.