Nigerian female singer, GodsFavour Chidozie, popularly known as FAVE SZN, has been dubbed the next big thing in the Nigerian music industry.

Many people have said she is the next big thing after Tems, while some have compared her music style and sound with that of Tems.

The 21-year-old singer started her blossoming music career in June 2019 with her song, ‘M.O.M.M.S’ (Me or Mask My Sins).

Fave’s chart-topping singles, ‘Baby Riddim’ and ‘Beautifully,’ have also ensured that she remains top of mind.

The young star has also been on the radar of Nigerian veteran rapper, singer, and songwriter, Olamide who featured her on two tracks, ‘Want’ and ‘PonPon’ off his 12th studio album ‘UY Scuti.’

She also released her debut music project ‘Riddim 5‘ EP on the 20th of January, 2022.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the singer speaks more about her career and signature sound.

Excerpts:

PT: You shot into the limelight with your release in 2019, ‘Me or Mask my sins.’ What has been your motivation?

Fave: My motivation has always been my dream and passion. Making music and singing has always been my passion. I’ve always dreamt that my music would reach all over the world. Gradually my dreams are becoming a reality. Although I have not gotten there yet, I know I will get to my dreams someday.

PT: Did you ever envision yourself being a musician?

Fave: Yes, I have always wanted to be a musician, but as I progressed in life and as I got to learn more about music, I discovered I could just be a musician. After bagging my secondary school leaving certificate, I was afraid. To be successful in life, I felt I would have to be a doctor or a lawyer, but since I discovered that I could also be successful as a musician, I have decided to focus everything on my music.

PT: Did your parents support this dream to be a musician?

Fave: My parents were not really on board with the idea at a young age. They did not allow me to go to the studio to record. They felt that music would distract me from my education, but my parents always knew I could sing. They encouraged me to sing in the choir, but we’re skeptical about me going into music. My parents felt music would make me lose focus. They would prefer to study hard and take music as a hobby or something I just do by the side, instead of giving music my whole attention.

PT: Which Nigerian artiste inspired you while growing up?

Fave: There was Psquare. Psqure inspired me. Their songs give me goosebumps. I also loved Wande Coal while I was growing up?

PT: You sound a lot like your colleague, Tems. Does she influence your music in any way?

Fave: I don’t sound like Tems, I only discovered Tems last year, so it wouldn’t be accurate to say that she influenced or inspired my music. I think my sound is unique to me.

PT: How do you juggle music and studies as an undergraduate?

Fave: It’s been good. I never thought it would be this easy at first. But in all, I would face my priority on music.

PT: What was going through your mind when you penned down your biggest hit, ‘Baby Riddim’?

Fave: The beat gave me the flow; it gave me a nostalgic love feeling.

PT: That means you were wrapped in love?

Fave: It had nothing to do with my emotions. The beats did the magic.

PT: Should we be expecting another major hit from you anytime soon?

Fave: I just released my Ep. I want people to eat that up before any other thing comes.

PT: Who would you love to feature if you could feature in your song?

Fave: Adele. She is my greatest inspiration, and her music is out of this world. So if I am to pick one person I would be collaborating with, it’s Adel.

PT: What have been your most challenging moments?

Fave: I guess having to be strong when things don’t go as expected when people are trying to look down on your talent and it’s a big challenge, especially for me to stay strong and stand taller, among all these things and stay focused.

PT: Does that mean people try to look down on you often?

Fave: We experience a lot of things in life. You are always not going to meet people who want the best for you. Some people don’t have good intentions towards you. I have had my fair share of all these, and I know that these kinds of people will keep coming as I keep growing. I tell myself every day that regardless of what comes my way, I have to stay strong.

PT: For you, what would be the peak of a musical career?

Fave: For me, the peak of my musical career is when the world consumes my music

PT: Wouldn’t you love to be nominated for a Grammy?

Fave: I would love to, but that’s not my focus. I’m focused on being a superstar, and I want my music to be heard at all the ends of the earth.

PT: How does it feel to be a superstar?

Fave: I haven’t gotten there yet; I consider myself a young star. I have travelled out of the country for the first time, and my music is topping charts in different countries.

PT: Did you see it coming?

Fave: Yeah, I knew that my music was going to take flight, I knew people would like it, but I didn’t have a timeline in mind.

PT: What’s your advice for upcoming stars?

Fave: My advice would be to believe in yourself because no one would believe in you except you. If someone believes in you and you don’t believe in yourself, you might give up.