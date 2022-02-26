Russian and Ukrainian forces have clashed on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as authorities urged citizens to help defend the city from advancing Russian troops, Al Jazeera reported.

CNN also reported that blasts were reported in Kyiv, after days of heavy fighting on the outskirts as Russian troops advanced on the city. Gunfire was also heard close to the city center.

It also reported the Ukrainian interior ministry warning civilians in the capital Kyiv that fighting is taking place on the streets.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the ministry said, “active fighting is taking place on the streets of our city. Please stay calm and be as careful as possible! If you’re in the shelter, don’t leave it now. If you are at home — do not go close to the windows, do not go to the balconies. Hide indoors, for example in the bathroom, and cover yourself with something that will prevent injury from bullet fragments. If you hear sirens (“Air Alarm” signal) — go immediately to the nearest shelter!”

This is the third day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the UN refugee agency, the ongoing attack on Ukraine has led to the displacement of about 50,000 Ukranians.

At least 137 deaths have been registered and over 300 injured in the ongoing attacks.

Despite harsh sanctions slammed on Russia by Western countries, it remains undeterred as it continues its invasion.

READ ALSO:

The invasion of Ukraine began early on Thursday with missile attacks on what Russia says were military bases and facilities, followed by a multipronged ground assault that rolled troops in from separatist-held areas in the east; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and from Belarus in the north.

Russia claims it is attacking Ukraine to ‘de-nazify’ the country and protect its allies in eastern Ukraine, particularly in the donbass region after it recognised two breakaway regions there.

The invasion has been condemned by the U.S. and its allies, many of whom have sanctioned Russia.

On Friday, the UN Security Council voted to condemn Russia’s action. Eleven of the 15 members of the council voted in favour of the resolution.

The decision was, however, veteod by Russia which is one of the five permanent members of the security council with a veto.