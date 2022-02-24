The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of an Abuja property belonging to a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Thursday.

The commission said in a statement that it obtained the court order after showing the court that the property was illegally acquired.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC’s spokesperson, who signed the statement, described the property located in the Garki area of Abuja as “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities” of Mr Okorocha, an incumbent Nigerian senator representing Imo West.

He gave the full address of the property as Plot 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone AO3, Takum Close, Off Michika Street, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki, Abuja.

The interim forfeiture order came just some days after the EFCC lamented its inability to serve the ex-governor with the corruption charges it recently filed against him.

The anti-graft agency had in January filed a 17-count charge against Mr Okorocha over allegations that he conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion from public coffers.

In a fresh development, the EFCC said on Thursday it filed a motion ex-parte to seek the interim forfeiture of the property linked to Mr Okorocha on the grounds that it was acquired illegally.

The anti-graft agency said its investigation had revealed that sometime in 2018, Abtisal Global Ltd and Archivisual Solution Ltd, “companies in which Okorocha is believed to have interest, received N222, 000,000 from the Imo State Government Treasury to develop and improve on the said property.”

It added that its application for the interim forfeiture was anchored on section 44(2) of the Nigerian Constitution and section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14 2006.

The judge, Emeka Nweti, granted the order of interim forfeiture.

He also directed that the order of interim forfeiture be published in the national dailies, to alert anyone with interest in the property to show cause why it should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge then adjourned until April 13, 2022 for consideration of the motion for final forfeiture of the property.

Pending charges

PREMIUM TIMES reported that another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Inyang Ekwo, on February 22, adjourned the arraignment of Mr Okorocha and his co-defendants, on 13 charges recently filed against them.

Following the prosecution team’s complaint about its inability to serve the charges on Mr Okorocha, the judge fixed March 28 as new date of arraignment.

Mr Okorocha, who has been at the centre of various fraudulent acquisition of assets since leaving office as governor in May 2019, has denied any wrongdoing.

The former governor ,who alleges persecution, recently visited the Presidential Villa to report the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari after the charges newly filed against him by the EFCC became public.

Mr Okorocha, 59, was a two-term governor of Imo State, serving from 2011 to 2019 after which he lost an intense political battle to install his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, as his successor. He, however, succeeded in winning the Imo West senatorial election for himself as a candidate of the APC.

His co-accused, Mr Nyerere, open-source searches show, was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 Abia State election and currently serves as a commissioner at the National Pension Commission.

Mr Nyerere features in all the 17 charges and is accused of conspiring with Mr Okorocha to steal and launder N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State and local government areas in the state in contravention of the Money Laundering Act 2011.

As CAC searches by PREMIUM TIMES showed, he owns or controls three of the charged companies, namely Consolid, Pramif, and Legend World, all registered in Abuja.

According to the EFCC charges, the stolen funds were diverted between October 2014 and February 2016 from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.