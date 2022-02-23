Ahead of its national convention, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the position of the National Chairman to the North-Central geopolitical zone.

This comes barely 24 hours after APC governors met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with regards to the zoning arrangement for party offices.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, had said positions earlier held by the north will now go to the south and vice versa.

In the zoning list seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the offices of the National Chairman and Deputy National Secretary were zones to the North Central – which comprises Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States).

Also zoned to the region is the Deputy National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

According to the new zoning formula, the South-south zone will produce the party’s National Publicity Secretary, National Women Leader, Deputy National Treasurer and Deputy National Welfare Secretary.

This region comprises Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States.

The position of National Secretary, National Youth Leader and Deputy National Auditor have been zoned to the Southwest – which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States.

The positions of Deputy National Chairman (for the South) and National Treasurer were zoned to the South East. Also zoned to the region is the National Welfare Secretary and Deputy National Organising Secretary.

This region comprises Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo States.

To the North-east, the party zoned Deputy National Chairman (North), National Auditor, Deputy National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Women Leader.

This region comprises Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

The positions of National Legal Adviser, National Organizing Secretary, National Financial Secretary and Deputy National Youth Leader were zoned to the North-west.

The region comprises Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Each region will have a National Vice Chairman, Zonal Secretary, Zonal Youth Leader, Zonal Organizing Secretary, Zonal Women Leader and Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader.

The APC has approved March 26 for its National Convention and March 12 for Zonal Congresses.

See the full list of zoned positions below:

EXTRAORDINARY NATIONAL CONVENTION 2022

ZONING OF NATIONAL OFFICES

South-South:

(Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States)

1. National Vice Chairman (SS)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-West:

(Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States)

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman (South-West)

3. National Youth Leader

4. Deputy National Auditor

5. Zonal Secretary

6. Zonal Youth Leader

7. Zonal Organising Secretary

8. Zonal Women Leader

9. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

South-East:

(Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (S)

2. National Vice Chairman (SE)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-East:

(Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States)

1. Deputy National Chairman (N)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (NW)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-Central:

(Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau States)

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (NC)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability- PWD) Leader

North-West:

(Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States)

1. National Vice Chairman (NW)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special (Persons with Disability – PWD) Leader