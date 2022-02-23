Nigeria’s minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has declared the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as illegal, saying by law, the union was supposed to issue the government at least a 14-day notice.

The minister’s new position might not be unconnected with the government’s failure to persuade the striking workers to end the industrial action at a reconciliatory meeting which was held at Mr Ngige’s conference room on Tuesday.

But the union has said there is nothing illegal about its action, noting it did not embark on any new strike but only resumed an action it suspended in 2020.

The president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, told PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the nine-month prolonged strike that was suspended in 2020 was only suspended “conditionally.”

“And the condition was that the government would implement the agreements we both signed, but that if they did not, we would resume the action without informing anybody,” Mr Osodeke said.

Minister’s claims

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning and signed by the deputy director of press at the labour and employment ministry, Charles Akpan, the minister also insisted that ASUU’s demands are already being met by the government.

He added that the letter informing him of the industrial action was received days after the strike had commenced.

The minister said, “I saw their letter in my office on February 18, which is last Friday and as you know, they started their action on Monday, February 14. So, it is a clear breach of labour laws. There are violations.

“If you must notify us of intending strike action, you give us a minimum of 14 days’ notice. I pointed out to them that we are a country guided by laws. Nobody is above the law. They should obey it.”

ASUU reacts

The president of ASUU condemned the minister for making statements which he said could further aggravate the problem.

The president said, “Well the decision to declare the strike illegal is his (the minister’s) choice. It doesn’t bother us. If he wants to shut down the universities permanently, it is his business. If he wants to sack all the lecturers in the universities, it’s his business; so it’s his choice.

“I thought he would come to resolve the issues, but he is coming to make an aggravating statement. If he loves Nigerian students, it’s his choice. It’s completely left to him. Whether he loves the universities or not. After doing it (shutting down the universities permanently), let him wait for the Nigerian students, their parents and the Nigerian people. He should go ahead.”

Corroborating Mr Osodeke, the Lagos zonal coordinator for ASUU, Adelaja Odukoya, said after five years as a labour minister, Mr Ngige ought to be familiar with the rules governing strike actions.

Mr Odukoya said ASUU had thought Mr Ngige was “a true conciliator but we have now known that he is a co-conspirator.”

“What were they all waiting for before we resumed the strike? So they were waiting for this action before they would attend to the issues? It shows how unserious the government is. ASUU will not blink until the best is achieved for the Nigerian university system because their evil plan is to completely kill public education.”

Meeting deadlocked

The labour ministry said it pleaded with ASUU to call off the strike but did not get a positive response from the union.

“They did not say anything. You know in their normal way, they did not say we are going to or we are not. So, that is how the meeting went,” the ministry’s spokesman, Mr Akpan, said.

While both parties are billed to meet on Monday to continue negotiation, Mr Osodeke said nothing was agreed upon at the end of the meeting. He said the government only made promises “as usual”.

He said: “They’ve not done anything. It’s the usual promises. We have come to them. They promised to do XYZ, once you finish the meeting, they go to sleep. So they’ve not done anything. It’s just the usual promises that they don’t implement.”

Mr Osodeke, however, confirmed that the union is awaiting a response on the university revitalisation fund from the labour and employment ministry.

Labour speaks

Meanwhile, Mr Akpan said his ministry will be meeting with its finance counterpart the office of the head of service to determine the current status of the university revitalisation fund and get back to ASUU today (Wednesday), before meeting again on Monday.

He said, “We are meeting with the chief of staff and the finance minister today to discuss with them and whatever amount is approved for the next tranche of the revitalisation fund, we will let ASUU know and from there, ASUU will make their decision.

“That was the only issue that was still on the table which was not approved. And ASUU said they are waiting for that. And whatever is approved they will let ASUU know today. And they will meet on Monday.”

Mr Akpan added that ASUU technical committee and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) have been given two weeks to fine-tune grey areas found in the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

“A committee was set up to go and look into UTAS again. It was discovered that some grey areas needed to be worked out. So, the technical team of ASUU agreed to meet with NITDA to look into it and now fine-tune it and they were given two weeks to do that. So, ASUU has agreed to that,” the spokesman added.

Other discussions

According to Mr Ngige, the meeting also discussed all the five-point demands of the union and sorted out four of them with timelines for action.

Parts of the demands discussed, according to the minister, is the Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), which he said the government had earlier paid N22 billion, a sum ASUU had long described as paltry.

The minister said, “The second area is the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement. It talks about the renegotiation of their conditions of service, both salaries and allowances. I made it clear to them that there is a government process. The Federal Ministry of Education alone cannot wake up and increase your salaries.

“There was a committee we empanelled in the Federal Ministry Education to take it up because they are their direct employer. That committee was headed by Professor Manzali, and there was a draft proposal, which the Education Ministry has to agree on with them and then bring it up to the higher bodies of the government such as the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PSC). And from the PSC, it can then go to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.”

The minister also noted that there are known rates for allowances and any proposal not in sync with what the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission prescribed, would not sail through.

He said the meeting agreed that the education ministry should resuscitate the committee within two weeks to look at the draft proposal it had with ASUU, “so that they could come up with something for the PSC to have a look at and then send it to the FEC.”

On UTAS, Mr Ngige, who accused ASUU of wasting time before reporting back to him, said ASUU only replied the ministry’s last correspondence on the matter two months after the initial report by NITDA.

“I sent that on December 12. They now replied NITDA through me in February. So, who has wasted time? I took their report, sent it to NITDA, copied Finance, Education and the rest of them. Some of these things are not supposed to be done by my ministry but we are proactive about anything Education and Health,” the minister said.

On the outstanding issue of revitalisation fund 2022, he said the government side, comprising the finance and education ministers and the Chief of Staff would meet as directed by the President Muhammadu Buhari, to finalise the grey areas.

Meeting to continue Monday

Meanwhile, the minister, at the end of the Tuesday meeting, said its next meeting would have been on Thursday but for ASUU which said it would be visiting a member who was bereaved.

“Well, we wanted to reconvene on Thursday but they said that one of their trustees, Prof. Assisi Asobie was bereaved. He lost his wife, so they said they were going there Thursday and Friday. I am hopeful that we can reconvene next Monday,” he said in a statement.